Limestone County, AL

Tennessee man dies in Limestone wreck

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago

ATHENS — A Tennessee man was killed when the vehicle in which he was riding collided with a pickup on Alabama 99 on Saturday afternoon, according to state troopers.

Troopers reported Peyton E. Malone, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger in a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse that was struck by a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Steven R. Hedden, 74, of Anderson. Troopers said Malone was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Emily B. Shedd, 21, of Lester, and Hedden were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Troopers are investigating the wreck that occurred about 2:14 p.m. Saturday about 4 miles south of Lester in Limestone County.

