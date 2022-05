Ireland will kick-off their autumn campaign by hosting world champions South Africa, the Irish Rugby Football Union has announced.The Springboks, who are in the same group as the Irish for next year’s World Cup, will visit Dublin for the first time in five years on Saturday 5 November.Andy Farrell’s side will then welcome Fiji to Aviva Stadium a week later before rounding off the series against Australia on 19 November.Ireland’s last encounter with South Africa came in November 2017 and ended in a record 38-3 victory.But the Boks have since gone on claim a third World Cup title, in addition...

RUGBY ・ 14 HOURS AGO