Governor Phil Murphy today visited Somerville to further highlight the ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) Property Tax Relief Program. As a part of his FY2023 Budget Proposal, Governor Murphy touted the new initiative that will distribute $900 million in property tax relief to nearly 1.8 million homeowners and renters across the state during Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023). Under the Murphy Administration, New Jersey has seen the lowest cumulative average property tax increase on record for a governor at this point in his or her term.

SOMERVILLE, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO