Newport News, VA

Surveillance video shows moments before Heritage High School shooting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewer Discretion Advised: Newport News Circuit Court...

16-year-old, 1 other suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 18-year-old in Virginia

GAINESVILLE, Va. - Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects in connections with a deadly shooting at a Virginia apartment complex. Prince William County Police said the shooting happened early Sunday morning near the Somerset Pointe Apartments located in the 14000 block of Deming Drive in Gainesville, Virginia. Police said the victim in the shooting was taken to an area hospital by an acquaintance, where he was later pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as Michael Arthur, 18, of Dumfries.
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after getting multiple reports of gunshots overnight centering around Chester Road. They say officers saw multiple people running from a residence not far from Fire Station 17. Officers went inside and say they found evidence that shows someone may have been shot, however they did not find an actual victim.
#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Heritage High School
Public Safety
Man seriously injured in Newport News shooting, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a man was seriously injured in a shooting that happened late Monday night. Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of Denbigh Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. Shortly before 11:40 p.m., a police officer reported that a person with a gunshot wound walked into Mary Immaculate Hospital.
Man Sought in ‘Brazen' Assault of 2 Girls in Virginia

A man sexually assaulted two 12-year-old girls in Prince William County, Virginia, on Tuesday morning, police say. The suspect attacked the girls in two separate incidents near Ginn Memorial Park, Prince William County police said, which is less than a half-mile from Graham Park Middle School in the Triangle area.
