ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Aries Partners with FILA for Sailing-Inspired Capsule

By Sanj Patel
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the back of its recent New Balance collaboration, London-based label Aries has continued its flurry of collaborations by linking up with sportswear brand FILA. For the collaboration, FILA and Aries have combined their distinctive DNAs to produce...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG hasn’t been permanently introduced into the brand’s lineup of products, favoring scarce, special appearances from time to time. With the upcoming “Bleached Coral,” “Grey Fog,” “White” and “Black”-colored ensemble, however, it seems Team Jumpman is trying to offer the original trim of the short Air Jordan away from high-profile, limited collaborations.
APPAREL
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fila#Design#Capsule#Aries Partners#New Balance#Greek#Grecian
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
Us Weekly

Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “I Got Next”

With more than half the year left, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to push Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design’s 40th anniversary forward. Recently, the silhouette joined the “I Got Next” collection. Inspired by the very game that informed the Air Force 1‘s existence, the newly-surfaced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air Max 90 Futura Is Covered In An Off-White Color Scheme

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura, a future-forward take on Tinker Hatfield’s 1990 design, has recently appeared in handfuls of compelling styles. For its latest ensemble, the modified silhouette has indulged in a predominantly off-white arrangement complete with spring-friendly brown and light blue tones. Reminiscent of the Nike Dunk...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan's Shoe Brand To Release New Shoe Based On Dwayne Johnson's Iconic Old Picture, Will Have A Small Fanny Pack On The Collar

Michael Jordan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of the most iconic names in the history of sports and entertainment. The two men are arguably the greatest to ever do it in basketball and wrestling respectively, and have managed to turn that success into seriously amazing careers after their playing days have ended.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Clean “Black/Metallic Silver” Finish Lands On The Nike Air Max Plus

While not the focal point of Nike Air Max technology’s 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus silhouette continues being a pivotal part of the brand’s roster of products. Recently, the 24-year-old sneaker design appeared in a clean “Black,” “Metallic Silver” and “White” colorway. Base layers consist of honeycomb-shaped mesh that indulge in the pair’s color trifecta via a compelling gradient. Palm tree-inspired TPU overlays also opt for the aforementioned color shift, as do the whale tail-shaped mid-foot shanks underfoot. Tuned Air and Air Max units keep things simple in “Black” and clear arrangements that contribute to the Air Max Plus‘ fresh, understated look.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Mix Of Brown Tones Land On The Latest Nike Air Kukini

While the masses may not be onboard with the Nike Air Kukini revival, the early 2000s-produced running shoe has a core fanbase. Recently, that group of enthusiasts have been treated to official images of the sneaker in a compelling mix of brown tones. The sock-line, textile upper is overlaid with...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy