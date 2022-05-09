ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

What you need to know about Melanoma Awareness Month

WGNtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is National Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month. It’s...

wgntv.com

WGNtv.com

How to protect your waterproofing system

It’s National Home Improvement Month, a good time to check the heart of your entire basement waterproofing system-the sump pump. Perma-Seal founder Roy Spencer and Mr. Fix It, Lou Manfredini tell us why it’s important to catch the signs before it’s too late. 800-421-SEAL.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Chicago

COVID Incubation Period: How Long Should You Quarantine and When Are You Contagious?

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across Chicago and the city's top doctor said the trend will likely continue in coming weeks, sparking questions from concerned residents. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says that the city's positivity rate has soared to nearly 5% in recent weeks, and she expects metrics to continue to rise in the coming days.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Cases Jump, COVID Pill Treatment Questions

Coronavirus cases in Illinois are continuing an upward trend as officials say they expect things to climb even higher. Plus, new questions surround Pfizer's anti-COVID pill treatment. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Illinois COVID Stats: Cases Up Nearly 30% in Last Week,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
WGNtv.com

Thursday Forecast: Temps reach 90s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and humid Thursday morning and early afternoon, decreasing humidity in many areas by later afternoon (stays humid far west and southwest), cooler lakeside. Winds: S 10-15 G20. High: 90/80. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly clear tonight. Winds: SSE...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

Chicago infectious disease specialist says to mask indoors

Twelve percent of U.S. counties are at medium risk for COVID-19. In the Chicago area, nearly all counties have reached this level. This comes as the White House is warning the country could see 100 million COVID infections this fall and winter. Reset gets the latest public health guidance from...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Invasive jumping worm invades Cook County

They make great fish bait but destroy the quality of topsoil. Long used in southern states as fish bait, these five- to seven-inch long worms wound up in the soil and have made their way north. Scott Schirmer, the plant regulatory official for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, says nearly all of Illinois has been invaded and nutrients and moisture are being gulped up by the worms. Wild, forested areas are most susceptible. Home gardens, where the soil is regularly worked and replenished, fare better. Schemer tells WGN’s Steve Alexander you can’t get rid of the worms, but they can be managed. He also cautions gardeners to make sure they know where soil they add to their yards comes from.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Tuesday Forecast: Temps reach 90 in some parts, hot and humid conditions

CHICAGO — Partly sunny Tuesday with hot and humid conditions. Winds: S 10-15 G20, cooler lakeside. High: 90/81. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly cloudy tonight with chance for thunderstorms. Winds: S 5-10 G15. Low: 65. Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with slight...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Housing Assistance Program Expands Outreach And Behavioral Health Services On West Side

GARFIELD PARK — Renaissance Social Services is creating an outreach and case management team dedicated to housing West Siders who are experiencing homelessness and struggles with mental health. The outreach and case management team will expand Renaissance’s role in the Flexible Housing Pool, a partnership between local government agencies,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Applications for Chicago's $500-Per-Month Assistance Program Close This Week. Here's What to Know

Applications close this week for a new direct-cash assistance program that will support 5,000 low-income Chicago households with $500 per month for one year. The program from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, called the Chicago Resilient Community Pilot, will select 5,000 households via a lottery to receive the funds. The lottery is designed to prioritize those living in poverty and communities with preexisting economy hardship, according to the city.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Wednesday Forecast: Temps in low 90s, hazy, hot and humid

CHICAGO — Partly sunny Wednesday, humid and unseasonably warm. Cooler lakeside with foggy areas. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicagoland. High: 86, mid 70s by the lake. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Partly cloudy tonight and...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Find out if you have unclaimed stimulus money

Meegan Dugan Adell, Fellow and Director at New America Chicago, and member of The Get My Payment Illinois Coalition. A coalition of nonprofit organizations: Heartland Alliance, The Economic Awareness Council, Heartland Human Care Services, and New America Chicago. Hotline: 1-888-553-9777.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: Kane Moves To 'Medium' Level; 7,709 New Illinois Cases in 1 Day; 100 Million Infections Fall

OVERVIEW: U.S. Could See 100 Million Infections This Fall. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. The projection,...
ILLINOIS STATE

