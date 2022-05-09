ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodward regrets saying Yankees have ‘Little League’ park

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after calling Yankee Stadium a “Little League ballpark” following Gleyber Torres’ game-winning home...

Braves catcher Piña to have season-ending left wrist surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Piña will have season-ending surgery after tests revealed ligament and cartilage damage in his left wrist. Braves manager Brian Snitker says the loss of Piña means William Contreras will continue to serve as the top backup to starter Travis d’Arnaud. The 34-year-old Piña signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Braves before the season. He was placed on the 10-day injury list on April 28 with left wrist inflammation. After Piña continued to have discomfort, an MRI revealed the more serious injury that will require surgery. The 24-year-old Contreras began the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.
Bannon singles on 1st big league pitch, O’s top Cards 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rylan Bannon became just the third Baltimore player since 2000 to get a hit on the first pitch of his big league career, Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom homered and the Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2. Bannon a 26-year-old third baseman, was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game and singled on a changeup from Steven Matz (3-3) with two outs in the second inning, one batter after Mateo homered to put the Orioles ahead. Bannon went 1 for 4 with a strikeout and two flyouts. He was the 2017 Big East Player of the Year at Xavier.
Hoskins homers again, slam leads Phillies past Mariners 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered for the third straight game and provided all of Philadelphia’s offense with the second grand slam of his career as the Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2. The Phillies took two of three from the Mariners helped by the homer barrage by Hoskins. He had solo homers in each of the first two games and provided the big blow with his first grand slam since March 28, 2019, against Atlanta. Hoskins lined a 2-1 pitch from Seattle starter Logan Gilbert just inside the foul pole down the left field line with one out in the fourth inning. Seattle scored three runs or less for the 11th time in the past 15 games.
Arcia’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Braves over Red Sox 5-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Arcia lined his first homer of the season over the left-field wall off Ryan Brasier with one out in the ninth for his third hit of the game. Red Sox manager Alex Cora and catcher Kevin Plawecki were ejected by plate umpire Adam Beck after he called strike three on Plawecki with the bases loaded to end the top of the sixth with the scored tied at 3. The full-count pitch from Collin McHugh appeared to be low.
Crawford homers, Giants beat Rockies for 10th straight time

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford homered, leading Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants past Colorado 7-1 for their 10th straight win over the Rockies. Crawford drove in three runs and scored twice as San Francisco extended its overall winning streak to five. Joey Bart, Brandon Belt, LaMonte Wade Jr. and Joc Pederson also drove in runs for the Giants. Colorado lost its fourth in a row. Cobb limited Colorado to one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out six. He won for the first time since his Giants debut on April 12.
Guardians have no new COVID-19 cases, coach Willis to manage

The Cleveland Guardians reported no new COVID-19 cases after an outbreak inside their clubhouse on Wednesday in Chicago caused a postponement and sent manager Terry Francona and five coaches home from a road trip. The team said pitching coach Carl Willis will serve as the club’s acting manager for a three-game series this weekend in Minnesota. Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said in a statement that the team will continue to test personnel and conduct tracing for the affected individuals. To this point, no players have tested positive with the virus.
Logue pitches gem in 2nd start, A’s pound Tigers 9-0

DETROIT (AP) — Zach Logue pitched seven scoreless innings in his second major league start and the Oakland Athletics spoiled the debut of Joey Wentz by thumping the floundering Detroit Tigers 9-0. Sean Murphy and Kevin Smith each drove in two runs and Christian Bethancourt supplied three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the A’s. Oakland, which entered Detroit on a nine-game losing streak, is 3-1 in the five-game series. The Tigers have lost eight of their last nine, scoring two runs or less in each of those defeats.
Marlins use 8-run ninth to blow past Diamondbacks 11-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a key single, and the Miami Marlins used an eight-run ninth inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-3. The Marlins controlled most of the game until the eighth, when D-backs pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow hit a tying two-run homer off Steven Okert. Miami responded quickly against the D-backs bullpen, starting a rally that included two three-run homers. The Marlins avoided a three-game sweep and won for just the second time in their past 11 games. The D-backs had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Soto, Cruz pound Mets’ Megill early, Nationals win 8-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz homered as the Nationals sent Mets right-hander Tylor Megill to the earliest exit of his career, and Washington beat New York 8-3. Soto hit a two-run homer in the Nationals’ five-run first inning. Cruz hit his 453rd career longball, a three-run blast to left-center in the second that traveled an estimated 436 feet. Megill recorded four outs while allowing eight runs on eight hits with a walk and a hit batter, losing his second straight start as his ERA swelled from 2.43 to 4.41. Aaron Sanchez allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings for Washington.
Rivas’ key hit vs hometown Padres lifts Cubs to 7-5 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alfonso Rivas hit a tiebreaking two-run single against his hometown team in the eighth inning, and the banged-up Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-5. Rivas came up with the bases loaded and singled to center off Luis García. The Padres announced during the game that manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Melvin said Tuesday that he hoped to miss only the first six games of the Padres’ forthcoming nine-game road trip. Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who took two of three in the series.
Altuve, Tucker HR, Astros swamp Twins to complete suspension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Altuve homered, doubled and drove in three runs as the Houston Astros piled on and beat the Minnesota Twins 11-3 in the completion of a suspended game. Kyle Tucker also homered, while Jeremy Peña had two hits and drove in three runs for the Astros. Houston led 5-1 after three innings on Wednesday night when the game was suspended due to heavy rain and lightning. The teams were to play their regularly scheduled game later Thursday. Twins manger Rocco Baldelli was back in the dugout after missing a week due to COVID-19. Bench coach Jayce Tingler had been running the team in his absence.
Walker, Mets cruise past Nats 4-1, win another series

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taijuan Walker pitched seven no-fuss innings and the New York Mets remained unbeaten in 10 series this season, cruising past the sloppy Washington Nationals 4-1. Mark Canha went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Mets, who took two of three from the last-place Nationals. New York has won nine series and split one, and hasn’t lost two straight games in a month. Walker allowed three hits, walked one and threw 85 pitches in a scoreless outing. It was the longest of his four starts this season. Seth Lugo struck out two in the eighth and Edwin Díaz allowed Juan Soto’s two-out homer in the ninth before retiring Josh Bell to complete the four-hitter.
Former White Sox trainer sues GM Hahn, team over termination

CHICAGO (AP) — A former athletic trainer for the Chicago White Sox is alleging in a lawsuit that he was fired by the team because of his sexual orientation, age and disability. According to the lawsuit filed Monday in Cook County, the actions of White Sox general manager Rick Hahn and the club caused 50-year-old Brian Ball “significant emotional and monetary damages, as well as damage to his reputation and name.” The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. In a team statement Tuesday, the White Sox described Ball’s allegations as “baseless” and promised to vigorously defend the organization’s reputation.
Bucks, Warriors try to close out second-round series at home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks want to build off the momentum from a thrilling comeback and the Golden State Warriors seek to put an embarrassing loss behind them as both teams attempt to clinch their second-round series Friday. Both teams own 3-2 leads and are at home for Game 6. The defending NBA champion Bucks rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win 110-107 at Boston on Wednesday night. The Warriors squandered an opportunity to close out their series by losing 134-95 at Memphis.
Rays snap 3-game skid, hold off Angels 4-2 in 10 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Vidal Bruján got an RBI double leading off the 10th inning for his first hit of the season, and the Tampa Bay Rays rebounded from their no-hit loss with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. One night after rookie Reid Detmers threw the 12th no-hitter in the Angels’ franchise history, Tampa Bay snapped its three-game skid and avoided a series sweep in the finale of a 10-game road trip. The game was a 1-0 pitchers’ duel until the eighth, with Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan barely outpitching Shohei Ohtani with a career high-tying 11 strikeouts over seven innings of three-hit ball.
