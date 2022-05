Stadium Golf Sports Bar taking over Rhein Haus Tacoma. Rhein Haus in Tacoma is closing, but the owners have something new and fun planned for the space: Stadium Golf Sports Bar. This has no impact on the Rhein Haus locations in Seattle, Leavenworth, or Denver but it does impact the neighboring business in Tacoma, Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern, which will also close. The last day for the Rhein Haus Tacoma location is Sunday, May 15th. Thereafter, the transformation begins.

