Paradise, CA

2 arrested for child endangerment after police locate suspected fentanyl

By Brandon Downs
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARADISE, Calif. - Two people were arrested in Paradise Sunday night after officers located over an ounce of suspected fentanyl within reach of two children, the Paradise Police Department said. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 6626...

crimevoice.com

Violent Felon Apprehended by Police K-9 After Fleeing

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “On April 30, 2022, at around 2316 hours, Redding Police Officers responded to the 5700 block of Glory Street, for the report of a female creating a disturbance, trying to gain access into a residence, and refusing to leave. The homeowner identified the female subject as 28-year-old, Araya Smith, of Redding.
REDDING, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woodland Police: Car Chase Results In Multiple Arrests, Gun Discovery

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, California Highway Patrol Officers, and Woodland Police Officers on a chase. According to Woodland Police, at around 12:50 a.m., an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 102 near Hays Lane. A pursuit began as the car did not stop and entered I-5 northbound. During the chase, the passenger threw what was later discovered to be a gun out of the window. Due to safety reasons, Woodland PD stopped their pursuit in the city limits of Woodland, and CHP Air-21 assisted by continuing to monitor the car’s whereabouts. The suspects parked the car at an “unrelated” residence and ran from the scene to a nearby orchard. CHP Air-21 led law enforcement to the suspects, and they were arrested. 28-year-old James Calhoun, a Sacramento resident, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor out-of-county warrants. 18-year-old Messiah Hubbard, also a Sacramento resident, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.
WOODLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

K-9 Chase Stops Felony Drunk Driver

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “On May 5, 2022 at 2:05 PM Redding Police Officer Rouland and his K-9 partner were flagged down by a City of Redding employee who observed a vehicle driving on the lawn near the softball fields on Parkview. Officer Rouland contacted John Dvorak, 38-years-old, of Redding.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

Wanted Felon Arrested in Possession of Fentanyl

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On May 11, 2022, at about 2:06 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Won’t Face Charges In Rocklin Collision That Killed Anthony Williams

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Charges will not be filed against the driver involved in a collision that killed a high school basketball player in Rocklin in March, authorities announced Wednesday. The Rocklin Police Department said it completed the investigation Wednesday and determined that the driver was not at fault in the March 19 collision that claimed the life of 18-year-old Anthony Williams. Williams was walking when he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive. Rocklin police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. A rising star on the basketball court, Williams had recently transferred to Inderkum High from Whitney High. Williams’ death is the latest in an alarming trend of pedestrian deaths on the rise.
ROCKLIN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More than 4 ounces of fentanyl found after traffic stop, Palermo man arrested

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Palermo man was arrested after authorities located more than four ounces of fentanyl and methamphetamine following a traffic stop in Palermo on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). A deputy pulled Eric Pillsbury, 51, over around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday on...
PALERMO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested, $700K worth of stolen items recovered

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol recovered stolen merchandise valued at $715,000, it announced Wednesday. Julio Cuellar, 45, was arrested and is believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring. Investigators with the Golden Gate Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force found the items at a residence and a storage facility in […]
PITTSBURG, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested following break-in at CAL FIRE training facility in January

GRIDLEY, Calif. - An arrest has been made in the investigation into the theft of tools at the Gridley Fire Department Training Grounds, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE investigators served a search warrant and arrested Gregory Pinion on Tuesday. The investigation began in January when security cameras...
GRIDLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Attempted Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught In The Act In Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a pair of attempted catalytic converter thieves who were caught in the act – and who could be linked to another theft. The incident happened early Monday morning. Surveillance video posted by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office caught the tail end of the attempted heist. In the video, both suspects can be seen emerging from a row of trailers and running to their blue pickup truck. The suspects jump into their seats just as a red car pulls up to the scene and tries to block them in. However, the suspects were able to throw their truck in reverse and get away. Investigators believe the suspects are also linked to a May 4. That incident saw two suspects take a catalytic converter from a Tuolumne County elementary school’s transport vehicle. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 533-5815.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspected fentanyl seized, wanted suspects arrested during Weaverville search

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - Three people were arrested after deputies served a search warrant in Weaverville on Friday, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies served the search warrant on Mulligan Street and found evidence of drug trafficking. They learned two of the people contacted in the home were wanted in Trinity, Modoc and Shasta counties for failing to appear.
WEAVERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Sacramento Teen Crashes Car Into Mailboxes, Power Pole, More

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early Thursday morning, a 16-year-old new driver left a path of damage after crashing their vehicle along Hazel Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling near Hazel Avenue and Greenback Lane when they lost control of the vehicle, hit a pole — splitting it in half, two mailboxes, and a parked car. The force of the crash sent the parked car into a house along Hazel Avenue. Despite the damage, the driver is OK, the CHP says. 16 year old driver loses control and takes out 2 mailboxes, a power pole… goes across Hazel Ave and strikes a parked car which then hits house. Driver ok. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/6mmBxTcpFv — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 12, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Corrections Officer Allegedly Came To Work High On Meth

EL DORADO COUNTY — According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a Corrections Officer allegedly showed up to work while high on meth. On May. 10, Correctional Officer Anthony Horne arrived at the El Dorado County Jail in Placerville to start his shift. When he got there, jail staff became suspicious of Horne being under the influence of a controlled substance. The news release did not specify what jail staff saw that made them suspicious. Deputies at the jail conducted a driving under the influence investigation, and Horne was arrested for driving under the influence of a drug. During a search of Horne, deputies say they discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine. Horne was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of a drug, two counts of possession of a controlled substance inside a jail, and possession of a controlled substance.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Suspect At Large After Bank Robbery In Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) — A search is underway for a man accused of robbing a Davis bank, police said Tuesday. The Davis Police Department said the robbery happened at around 5 p.m. at Banner Bank on F Street. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and exited the bank walking northbound on F Street. He was described as Hispanic, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, and wearing a dark surgical face mask, a black hooded sweater and blue jeans, police said. He also had on a black backpack. See photos of the suspect below. davis bank robber 1(credit: Davis Police Department)davis bank robber 2(credit: Davis Police Department)davis bank robber 3(credit: Davis Police Department) Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.
DAVIS, CA
KGET

2 arrested in street takeover plead not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged in Saturday’s raucous street takeover, in which police were assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Simon Martinez, 20, and Jose Torres, 19, both of Wasco, pleaded not guilty to gun and drug offenses. Martinez also faces a charge of recklessly evading peace […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
chicosol.org

Sanchez’s killer accused of abusing wife

Seven years before killing Eddie Gabriel “Gabe” Sanchez, Chico cop Mark Bass was accused by his wife, Barbara Reed-Bass, of assaulting her physically and verbally during a turbulent separation prior to their divorce. In a Butte County Superior Court declaration, Reed-Bass also reported allegations that Bass had shot...
CHICO, CA

