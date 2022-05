ELLERBE — Maria Consuelo Juarez Jimenez, 54, of Ellerbe, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg.

Maria was born Oct. 25, 1967 in Pinos, Zacatecas, Mexico, a daughter of Juana Segura Herrera and the late Juan Jimenez Buendia.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church and worked with Perdue Farms.

Surviving are her husband, Antonio Juarez Zapata; children, Fabiola “Fabita” Juarez Vargas (Juan Vargas), Juan Antonio “Coñis” Juarez Jimenez (Sandy Franco), Rodrigo Alan “Rigo” Juarez Jimenez (Melissa Juarez), Francisco “Panchito” Juarez Jimenez ( Yessi Gomez) and Guadalupe “Lupita” Juarez Jimenez; grandchildren, Dayana “Dayanita”, Kayden, Bella, Mikella, Grace, Kamila, Jareth, Valeria and Victoria; mother, Juana Segura Herrera; and siblings, Tomas, Veronica, Jose Manuel, Angelica, Jose Luis, Martha, Maria Isabel, Jose Alejandro, Maria del Carmen, and Monica Gabriela.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church with Father Ricardo Sanchez officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will greet friends from 5–9 p.m. Thursday at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.