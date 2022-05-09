ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge Cabins Damaged-Updated

By Mary Balstad
lptv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour cottages and the boathouse at the iconic Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge suffered extensive damage over the weekend when ice from Lake Bemidji blew onto shore on Saturday afternoon. Ruttger’s officials say winds from the...

lptv.org

lptv.org

Officials Investigating Suspicious House Fire Near Bemidji

Bemidji fire officials are investigating what they are deeming a suspicious fire that significantly damaged a home just west of Bemidji on Monday. The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a fire in Eckles Township on May 9th at approximately 5 p.m.. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

38-Year Old Ponemah Man Found Dead

A 38-year old Ponemah has been found dead in a river near Red Lake after fleeing from police officers. According to a press release from the Red Lake Police Department, Delwyn Lee Cloud Sr. fled from Red Lake Police on Monday and ran into the Battle River on the Red Lake Reservation.
PONEMAH, MN
wiproud.com

Storm in St. Croix Falls destroys trees, buildings

ST. CROIX FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Cleanup is also underway in Polk county. Trees are down, buildings are damaged, and crews were on the scene restoring power. The National Weather Service says the damage was caused by a microburst with winds of about 60 miles per hour. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says one person has non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the storms.
SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI
Bemidji, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bemidji, MN
Crime & Safety
WJON

More Hail in Central Minnesota on Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- It's been a rough week for car and homeowners as we continue to get pelted with hail. The National Weather Service has issued a number of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Special Weather Statements (for storms just below the threshold of being severe) on Thursday morning for several central Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota storm damage, flooding roundup from Wednesday night

(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro. As of Thursday morning, Xcel says they are still working to restore power to some 30,000 customers. The storms, which moved across the state,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, Multiple Injuries After Power Lines Fall Over On Interstate In SW Minn.

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through. There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate. (credit: CBS) When the...
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
#Lake Bemidji#Accident#Birchmont Lodge Cabins#Lakeland News
lptv.org

Backroads: Swallows

This week’s episode we’re joined by Swallows as they play their unique sound at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN. Also members of the group, Jeff Crandall and Aaron Kerr talk about how the group started and the importance of taking the creative path in the arts.
lptv.org

Bemidji Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a fire in Eckles Township on May 9th at approximately 5 p.m.. Upon arriving at the reported structure fire on Tranquility Lane, the fire department found the single-story resident with nothing showing. Entering the home, firefighters found heat. Further investigation led to finding the fire and quickly extinguishing it. The home and its contents did sustain significant damage.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Severe Weather Causes Damage in Minnesota; 1 Dead in Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where one person died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses were without power Thursday across southern Minnesota as...
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lptv.org

Northwoods Habitat for Humanity Aims to Have a Roof Over Every Head

The Northwoods Habitat for Humanity celebrated building two more houses this past year. This organization is a nondenominational Christian group that works to end poverty housing in the community. Since its establishment in 1990, the Northwoods Habitat for Humanity has built almost 60 houses in the Bemidji area with the...
BEMIDJI, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Massive Ice Floes Damage Cabins Up North in Minnesota [watch]

While we have been dealing with warm, summer-like weather in southeast Minnesota, leftover massive ice floes from last winter have been causing problems up north. Ice-out (that date when the ice that accumulated on lakes over the winter has broken up enough that hearty Minnesotans can get out and navigate the open water with their boats) isn't quite the big deal here in our neck of the woods (mainly because Olmsted County is one of only four counties in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that doesn't have any naturally-occurring lakes), but it sure is in northern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Cass Lake, MN man dies in ATV crash

PIKE BAY TOWNSHIP, Minn . (Valley News Live) - A Cass Lake, MN man is dead after an ATV crash on the Migizi Bike Trail in Pike Bay Township. The Cass County MN Sheriff’s Office says they receive the report of the ATV crash just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
CASS LAKE, MN
lptv.org

Wild Fox Kit Tests Positive With Avian Flu in Anoka County

A wild fox kit in Anoka County, MN has recently tested positive with Avian Flu. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has reported that this fox tested positive with a highly pathogenic avian influenza, and this is the first confirmed case in a wild animal in MN. The initial alert to the MN DNR came from The University of MN’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory that confirmed the positive test earlier this week.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

