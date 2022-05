BURLINGAME, Calif. — Meta, Facebook’s parent company, opened its first tech-based retail store in California on Monday. Meta’s first retail store opened to the public in Burlingame, California. According to KTVU, it will have new technology products like goggles and glasses for virtual and augmented reality. It’s a way for the public to test out new products that Meta is developing including Ray-Ban Stories, Meta’s AR glasses, its Portal video calling gadget, and more, before making a purchase. With these new products, Meta is hoping to further transform its platform and be able to bring consumers in even deeper.

BURLINGAME, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO