ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Homer Richard Callahan

By Carter Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlf6K_0fXvtq1h00

ROCKINGHAM — Homer Richard Callahan, 87, of Rockingham, completed his earthly journey on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Mr. Callahan was born Nov. 22, 1934 in Richmond County, the youngest child of Roy Lee and Mary Melton Callahan.

He attended Zion Community Church, and was the owner and operator of Callahan Texaco prior to his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, H. Richard Callahan Jr.; and siblings, Roy Lee Callahan Jr., Lucille Whicker, Mary Grace Bittle and Janie Rae Bittle.

Surviving are his wife, Elsie Bittle Callahan; daughters, Patti Conner (Chuck) and Diane Griffin; grandchildren, Shane Spencer, Meagan Griffin, Christina Moore, Dr. Chandler Conner and Ricky Callahan; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Carter Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shelley Dial officiating. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and at other times at the Conner home.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

The Rev. Nathaniel Dixon Jr.

NEW YORK — The Rev. Nathaniel Dixon Jr., 72, of New York, New York, passed on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Richmond Observer

Alliene Jordan Morrison

Alliene Jordan Morrison went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2022. She was born in Richmond County to Emmett and Molly Watkins Jordan. Alliene was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Molly Jordan; her siblings, Janie Inman, Suzie Blackburn, Carl Jordan and Bernie Jordan. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Donald Morrison Sr.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Dakota Raine Morse

ROCKINGHAM — Infant Dakota Raine Morse passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital. He was born April 20, 2022 in Moore County, a son of Cheyenne Morse and David Duncan. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2022 at Watson-King...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Mattie Evelyn Fairley

HAMLET — Mattie Evelyn Fairley, 72, of Hamlet, passed on Monday, May 9, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Prayer and Faith Temple, 217 Thomas St. Hamlet. Interment will follow at Mary Love Cemetery, 313 Oakland Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will...
HAMLET, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Obituaries
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Obituaries
The Richmond Observer

Hollis Smith Jr.

HAMLET — Mr. Hollis Smith Jr., 78, of Hamlet, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond. He was born Nov. 12, 1943 in Marlboro County, South Carolina, son of the late Hollis Samuel Smith Sr. and Lucille Chavis Smith. Mr. Smith was a member at...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police recover stolen campaign truck

ROCKINGHAM — A campaign truck reported missing was found late Wednesday following a tip called in to the Rockingham Police Department. Patrol officers from the night shift found the truck, which was being used in state Rep. Jamie Boles’ campaign, on the side of the road near a driveway on U.S. 74 W around 8 p.m., police say.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Jessie Goins

HAMLET — Jessie Goins was born Oct. 1, 1937 in Clio, South Carolina, son of the late Willie Hinson Goins and Margie Oxendine Goins. Jessie was a member of Daniel’s Chapel Holiness Church. He retired after 30 years from JP Stevens and TNS Mills. He enjoyed listening to gospel music, watching old westerns, and traveling to the mountains. Jessie will be remembered for his dedication to his family as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
CLIO, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Spencer
Person
Christina Moore
Person
Roy Lee
Person
Homer
The Richmond Observer

Jewell Quick Paul

ELLERBE — Jewell Quick Paul, 74, of Ellerbe, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital–Richmond Campus. Mrs. Paul was born June 15, 1947 in Richmond County, daughter of the late Hal M. and Zeda Mae Sessoms Quick. She was a member of Ellerbe First...
ELLERBE, NC
rccatalyst.com

Ted Bell’s Million Dollar Marion Mansion?

I have been surprised at how many people thought District Attorney Ted Bell still lived in Rutherfordton. I guess it’s not surprising since his children still attend Thomas Jefferson in Mooresboro but in fact he now lives in Marion and has for the past three years. When he first...
MARION, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zion Community Church#Callahan Texaco#Carter Funeral Home
WBTV

Lincoln County father gets dying wish, seeing daughter graduate

Authorities said the two were last seen in Morganton between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Today begins a week long commemoration of law-enforcement. Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health are combining, the organizations announced Wednesday. CMS students, parent share concerns following school bus crash on Wednesday. Updated: 11 hours...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 arrested at ‘fentanyl distribution compound’ in Lenoir, deputies say

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were arrested Tuesday at what authorities called a “fentanyl distribution compound” in Lenoir after a two-month-long investigation, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the investigation centered around two properties on Hoods Creek Road in Lenior. On Tuesday afternoon SWAT and narcotics investigators executed search […]
LENOIR, NC
The Richmond Observer

Christopher Gregory Wheeler

It is with much sadness that we share the loss of Chris Wheeler who passed away peacefully at home on April 30 after a brief illness. He was a dedicated family man, a devoted father, husband, son and brother. Chris was born on Dec. 24, 1978 and grew up in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
richmondobserver

Vendors, music lined up for Affair on the Square in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Craft and retail vendors will line the sidewalks of East Washington Street Thursday afternoon as Affair on the Square returns after a two-year hiatus. The biannual “social sidewalk festival”, sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corporation, will feature “exhibitors and artisans” as customers stroll down the street, according to a poster.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy