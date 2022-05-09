ROCKINGHAM — Homer Richard Callahan, 87, of Rockingham, completed his earthly journey on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Mr. Callahan was born Nov. 22, 1934 in Richmond County, the youngest child of Roy Lee and Mary Melton Callahan.

He attended Zion Community Church, and was the owner and operator of Callahan Texaco prior to his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, H. Richard Callahan Jr.; and siblings, Roy Lee Callahan Jr., Lucille Whicker, Mary Grace Bittle and Janie Rae Bittle.

Surviving are his wife, Elsie Bittle Callahan; daughters, Patti Conner (Chuck) and Diane Griffin; grandchildren, Shane Spencer, Meagan Griffin, Christina Moore, Dr. Chandler Conner and Ricky Callahan; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Carter Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shelley Dial officiating. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham and at other times at the Conner home.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.