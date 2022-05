After a strong finish to the regular season, Missouri softball is set to face Auburn in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Gainesville, Florida. Seventh-seeded MU (33-19, 12-11) finished ahead of 10th-seeded Auburn (39-14, 11-13) in conference play, but it will have its hands full in the first round of the tournament and beyond, if it wins Wednesday. Nine SEC teams are ranked in the top 25 of the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, and 11 of 13 in the conference are inside the top 29 of the NCAA’s RPI through play Monday.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO