Rockingham, NC

Anthony Craig Ewing

Watson-King Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Anthony Craig (Tony/ACE) Ewing, 53, of Rockingham, after a brave battle with cancer, went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Friday, May 6, 2022.

He was born June 28, 1968 in Richmond County, a beloved son of George C. and Viola Poole Ewing.

Anthony was a member of First United Methodist Church of Rockingham. He attended Richmond County Schools and earned his Machinist Certification from Richmond Technical College. Shortly after, he began working for Eteo Manufacturing and later established Ace Machining. He enjoyed his hobbies including working on cars, building and flying RC planes, fishing, hunting, boating, sailing, and flying his ultralight and airplane. His career and hobbies never kept him from prioritizing the important things in life: his faith, his loyalty to friends, and his devotion to his family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Ewing of Rockingham, and maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Lex Poole of Candor; also his aunts, Alvis Goforth, Edna Mae Blake and Etta Gene Ewing; uncles, Dudley Poole, Don Blake, Grady Goforth and Pat Phifer; as well as cousins Eddie Poole, Bonnie Knox and Kelley Brown.

He is survived by his parents; his brothers Clay (Melissa) and Jon-Dyre, both of Rockingham; his nephews, Benjamin, Nicholas, and Cameron; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his devoted chihuahua “Boo.”

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Allen Bingham officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Co. Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 9, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 410 E. Washington St., Rockingham, NC 28379.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Ewing family.

