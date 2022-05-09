ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cave confirms death of his son, Jethro Lazenby

By Paul Brannigan
loudersound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cave has confirmed the death of his son, former model/actor Jethro Lazenby. A statement issued by the singer reads, "With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time." Last month, Lazenby, 31, pleaded guilty...

www.loudersound.com

