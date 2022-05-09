ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Is Your Brain Sabotaging Your Weight Loss?

Cover picture for the articleYour brain is the cause of your motivation kill switch when you are trying to lose weight. Drastic change and too much restriction in dieting will trigger your brain to stop your effort. Training your brain can be the most powerful weight-loss tool. Losing weight is not an easy...

