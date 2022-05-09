ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish Hitting Shelves This Month

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAdNr_0fXvs0l900

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snack that smiles back is getting some Maryland flavor, thanks to a limited-time collaboration.

Maryland-based spice company McCormick & Co. has teamed with Pepperidge Farm to bring the Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish Crackers to shelves in May wherever Goldfish are sold.

Old Bay’s blend includes black pepper, paprika, celery, salt and red pepper flakes and is easily identifiable by its iconic yellow can. The Goldfish packaging mimics the classic can.

While Marylanders naturally sprinkle the seasoning on everything from crabs, French fries, pasta, and popcorn to vodka (really) , the Goldfish run would give Old Bay some well-deserved international attention.

The crackers are now available at the McCormick Shop online for $5.58 per pack with a limit of two packs per customer, but it’s unclear when the spicy snacks are hitting shelves.

The collaboration announced Monday marks the second time McCormick & Company has collaborated with Goldfish. In April 2021 the duo debuted Frank’s RedHot flavored crackers.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Touring The Otterbein Cookies Factory, And Somehow Not Eating One

Hi Everyone! A very nice but non-descript building in a Windsor Mill industrial park is home to a bakery company that turned out its first cookie in 1881. According to the company website, that was the year Adam Otterbein immigrated to Locust Point and started a business that, now, is run by the fifth generation of the family. When “K2” and I arrived Ben Otterbein introduced us to his employees, he knows them all by name. On air, he was very quick to point out that in a family business, the employees are family and are treated as such. These folks make...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

With His New Seafood Ghost Kitchen In Prince George’s, Chef RŌM Treats Everyone Like A VIP

Reginald Mack, aka Chef RŌM, works out of a commercial kitchen in Capitol Heights. Chef RŌM’s jumbo lump crab cakes are a lot like him: local to Maryland and generous. “We use eight ounces of jumbo lump crab meat, that’s the key,” he says during an interview at The Food House, a commercial kitchen in Capitol Heights. “You don’t want to outshine the ingredients, so we don’t put too much into it.”
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
CBS Baltimore

Tick That Causes Red Meat Allergy Becoming More Common In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tick that can make people allergic to red meat called the lone star tick is becoming more common in Maryland.  “This one has become more common in our area, actually the past couple of years this is the most common tick we get into our tick-testing service for identification,” said Dr. Michael Raupp, A professor of entomology at the University of Maryland.  The lone star tick’s bite, named for a small white mark on its back, can cause alpha-gal syndrome, a life-long allergic reaction to red meat.  “I started breaking out every time I would eat hamburger,” Keith Tremel...
MARYLAND STATE
spoonuniversity.com

Opening Day at Black Market Bakers in Edgewater, MD

Black Market Bakers has been a been a staple in Annapolis, MD since it opened up in Summer of 2020. This food truck located ran by Sarah Carr, Tom O’Leary and his son Steve O’Leary, has Annapolitans lining up each weekend, rain or shine, for delicious breakfast sandwiches, pastries, bread, and coffee. Their menu is extensive, and they switch up what (many) specials they offer each weekend. In addition, they always have vegan options for those looking to eat plant-based.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasoning#Vodka#Salt#Crackers#French Fries#Food Drink#Wjz#Mccormick Co#Pepperidge Farm#Goldfish#Marylanders#Mccormick Shop#Mccormick Company
CBS Baltimore

National Aquarium To Offer Tours Of Rescue Center Tours In Jonestown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium is opening its Animal Care and Rescue Center to public tours, inviting visitors to see the facility where staffers take care of newly admitted animals, animals that are off exhibit and rescues. “We are excited to welcome inquiring minds behind the scenes of the Animal Care and Rescue Center,” said curator Ashleigh Clews. “This tour allows participants to experience the National Aquarium in a new way and sheds light on the critical work we do — caring for the world’s aquatic treasures and inspiring others to do the same.” While touring the 60,000-square-foot facility in the Jonestown neighborhood, guests will get to see creatures such as Kai, a green sea turtle being fitted for a prosthetic shell, pig-nosed turtle Funzo, and map pufferfish Duncan, and learn how the staff cares for them and builds the exhibits in the aquarium. They will also see animals being rehabilitated, such as current guest Louis Armstrong, a seal. Tours last one-and-a-half hours and will typically be offered weekly at 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday. Tickets, which do not include admission to the National Aquarium, are $45 ($35 for members) and can be booked through the organization’s website or by calling 410-659-4269.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local Non-Profit Holds Preakness Clothing Sale To Help Get Women Back On Their Feet

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local non-profit group is holding a Preakness clothing sale over the next several days to help more women get back on their feet.   “Shoppers can come in and look for some very nice Preakness outfits, be it hats or a nice dress, whatever they need,” said Evelyn Gaines, board president of the non-profit Suited to Succeed.   The group’s “Preakness Day Fill-A-Bag Sale” is being held Wednesday through Friday until May 20 at its store in Port Covington. The sale benefits one of its programs, Dress for Success Greater Baltimore.   “Dress for Success is a non-profit organization...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Scratch-off Player Wins $50,000

Self-proclaimed “scratch-off man” Ivan Escota of Silver Spring won $50,000 playing the Maryland Lottery on May 7, the day of the Kentucky Derby, but there was no one around to tell. His dad was at Laurel Park taking in the Kentucky Derby. “I called my dad and told...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NottinghamMD.com

Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

TOWSON, MD—He has bought scratch-offs for a long, long, time, a Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials, hoping but never really expecting to hit it big. That hope was met and that expectation squashed last weekend when a Big Cash Riches instant ticket worth $100,000 found its way into his life. “I picked out several different tickets, mostly ones I’d … Continue reading "Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off" The post Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Did You Know You Can Rent a Castle in Germantown?

Redwall Castle (built in the 1930s) is located off of Richter Farm Rd. in Germantown, Maryland (22 miles northwest of Washington, DC). It has been available for rent via rental sites AirBNB and VRBO like for a few years now. Per the listing on AirBNB, “it is excellent for families (w kids) and groups.”
GERMANTOWN, MD
popville.com

Helluva Way to Wake Up Vol. 2055

Thanks to Barbara for sending from Truxton Circle. It had been 1 day since our last stolen wheels report. You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Spotty Drizzle Possible Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday was the first day this week with any clouds at all, and we still managed to hit the mid 70’s! On Thursday a few more clouds will be around and in some southern areas, some spotty drizzle is possible. It will still be a mild day, with highs in the low 70s. On Friday a pesky storm well south of the Mid-Atlantic will be pushing more clouds, and the risk of some additional shower activity our way. This trend will continue into Monday with the chance of showers, then a possible thundershower on Sunday and Monday, but it will still be very mild with highs in the 70’s all weekend. By later Monday, it will clear out and nicer drier conditions will follow next week! We do not see anywhere near the amount of rain new saw last weekend, nor the chill either. Bob Turk  
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Howard Co. Health Dept. searching for dog owner after person is bit

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Health Department is asking for the public's help finding a dog owner after a person was bit Sunday afternoon. According to a press release from the health department, the victim was bitten by a dog near East Wind Way in Columbia. The victim claims an older white woman with white hair was walking two large dogs when the victim was bitten.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

A New Deadly Bird Flu Variant Has Arrived In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are concerns across the country tonight about a very contagious and deadly variant of Bird Flu called H5N1. That concern is clear at Fisherman’s Park, which overlooks the Conowingo Dam and is a popular bird-watching spot. “We just like to see them,” Debra Reyes of Harford County said. “It’s exciting when they fly right over your head. You know, that’s pretty cool.” But the normal sights of the park have been obstructed by caution tape and warning signs. “That was the first thing we noticed,” Reyes said. “When I saw all the red tape and I was looking at all...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy