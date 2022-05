Daniel Cormier candidly opened up about his thoughts on Cain Velasquez’s situation. “DC” vowed to be always there to support his longtime pal. After being charged for allegedly shooting Harry Goulate, the man who is accused of molesting his four-year-old relative, Cain Velasquez could now be looking at possible jail time. Among the 10 charges, he is currently facing is attempted murder, and could end up spending three months behind bars. However, he will have his bail hearing on May 16 and plea hearing on June 16.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO