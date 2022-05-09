Kendrick Lamar drops music video for new song, 'The Heart Part 5'

Kendrick Lamar is back! The rapper dropped his new song, "The Heart Part 5," on Sunday.

In the song, his first solo single in nearly four years, Lamar raps about "the culture." But before getting into his lightning-fast rhymes, he prefaces them with a message to his fans.

"As I get a little older, I realize life is perspective/ And my perspective may differ from yours," he says. "I wanna say thank you to everyone that's been down with me/ All my fans, all my beautiful fans/ Anyone who's ever gave me a listen, all my people."

Along with the single came a music video , which features Lamar in front of a dark-red background rocking a white T-shirt with a black bandana tied around his neck.

As he raps, his face morphs into notable Black men like O.J. Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle to seemingly drive home the meaning behind his lyrics.

On social media, Lamar promoted the track with the opening scene from his music video, which is a quote attributed to "Oklama" that reads, "I am. All of us."

"The Heart Part 5" comes ahead of Kendrick's fifth studio album, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," which is due out May 13. His last album, "Damn," was released in April 2017.