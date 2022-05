In 2019, the Australian musician Stella Donnelly released her debut full-length, Beware Of The Dogs, which landed her on our list of the Best New Bands from that year. Now she’s back with her sophomore album, Flood, which was written while Donnelly moved between various cities in her home country during lockdown. “I had so many opportunities to write things in strange places,” she said. “I often had no choice about where I was. There’s no denying that not being able to access your family with border closures, it zooms in on those parts of your life you care about.”

