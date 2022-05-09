ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Is Teaming Up With Taco Bell To Make A Mexican Pizza Musical Celebrating The Return Of The Fan Favorite

By Aaron Ryan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZrZF_0fXvdWzv00

Dolly Parton loves her Mexican pizza.

The country music legend has spoken before about the Taco Bell fan favorite, and even lobbied for them to bring it back after they discontinued it from their menu.

Now I’ve gotta admit the idea of Dolly Parton waiting in the Taco Bell drive thru with a bunch of drunks and stoners to get a Mexican pizza is hilarious to me. But hey, even Dolly can’t resist that absolute dogshit food that’s somehow amazingly delicious.

Well Taco Bell listened to Dolly (and the millions of other fans begging for them to bring it back), and in April they announced that the Mexican pizza would finally be returning this month.

Obviously fans were convinced that Dolly played a part in getting Taco Bell to bring back the mouthwatering menu item, because, I mean, what can’t Dolly do?

Well now, Dolly is teaming up with Taco Bell for a TikTok musical to celebrate the return of the Mexican pizza. (I can’t believe I just typed that sentence).

“Mexican Pizza: The Musical” will premiere exclusively on TikTok on May 26, just days after the pizza is returned to its rightful place on the Taco Bell menu.

The musical is written by Hannah Friedman, and will feature original music by Grammy-award winning songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. The event will also feature rapper Doja Cat, who first broke the news that Taco Bell was bringing back the Mexican pizza during her appearance at Coachella, and TikToker Victor Kunda, who had posted a video back in March of himself rehearsing for an imaginary Mexican pizza musical.

@victor.kunda

Mexican Pizza: The Musical by Doja Cat.

♬ original sound – VICTOR KUNDA

Well it looks like this is really happening. And just like eating at Taco Bell, I have a feeling I’m going to need to be either drunk or high to enjoy this one – even with Dolly Parton involved.

@tacobell

#MexicanPizzaTheMusical is really happening! Tune in LIVE on TikTok 5/26.

♬ original sound – tacobell

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Bear
Person
Dolly Parton
