Human Remains Found on Property in Norwich Township

The Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police crime lab are investigating human remains that were found in the woods of a property in Norwich Township on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call from a property owner around 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7 in regards to human remains he had found on his property in the 6000 block of 9 Mile Road.

Missaukee County deputies confirmed that the remains are human. The MSP crime lab in Grayling was called to the scene.

As of Monday morning, the sheriff’s office and MSP crime lab are continuing to investigate on the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains are believed to be that of a female.