MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park will be temporarily closing some roads during the next few days due to winter weather and dangerous driving conditions. According YNP's release, they are temporarily closing the East Entrance Road between the East Entrance and Fishing Bridge. The following roads will be accessible...
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake happened in Yellowstone National Park Wednesday morning. The earthquake, that happened at 13:32 UTC, or 7:32 a.m. MST, was 14 kilometers in depth with a radius of 250 kilometers. More from this section.
MISSOULA — Montana redshirt sophomore Morgan Radtke scored in the heptathlon for the second consecutive season at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships, placing seventh with 4,575 points Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho. Radtke's top event came on Wednesday, when she placed second in the high jump...
HELENA, Mont. - With Memorial Day coming up, law enforcement in Missoula and Montana Highway Patrol are educating motorists and enforcing the state’s seat belt law statewide. A nationwide “Click It or Ticket” mobilization is rolling out from May 23 through June 5, and before you head out for...
MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana's Motor Vehicle Division is parking their mobile unit outside the Montana Department of Transportation in Missoula all week long. They're offering services on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a goal of getting you in and out in just under 10 minutes. Those services include renewing or...
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A search is ongoing for a missing man who has traveled throughout the northwest region, including Great Falls, Montana, and was last seen June 2021 in Milwaukee. The Great Falls Police Department said via Facebook Brian Zinke, 39, was last seen in Milwaukee in June 2021.
POLSON, Mont. (AP) — Lake County officials who were investigating a reported domestic disturbance found the body of a 22-year-old woman and continued to look Thursday for the man believed to have been arguing with her. Officers responded to a reported disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the east...
BILLINGS, Mont. - Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting staff will be performing an operational training exercise at the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) Wednesday evening. According to Airport Operation Supervisor, Paul Totton, this exercise will produce visible smoke at the airport campus. “Please, note that this is a planned, FAA mandated,...
MISSOULA — The Montana softball team saw its season come to an end with a 6-2 loss to Northern Colorado Thursday afternoon in a loser-out game at the Big Sky Conference tournament in Ogden, Utah. The Grizzlies went 1-2 at the event. After starting strong with an extra-inning upset...
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating possible arson after a fire that happened in the area of 5500 Midland Road Tuesday around 8 p.m. Midland Road was closed between South Billings Blvd and Mulloweny Lane, according to the Billings Fire Department via Twitter. Traffic lights were shut off at the...
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles Wednesday. Lt. Bret Becker tells our reporter on the scene that a red Toyota truck was driving too fast coming up an on-ramp when it went over the median and crossed lanes into oncoming traffic. The Toyota hit...
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Holiday gas station on 745 Grand after midnight Wednesday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect threatened employees with a bat and left with an unknown amount. The suspect is described as a man in his...
FORT WORTH- The PBR World Finals begin on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. Two Montanans will be competing in this year's field, Browning's Dakota Louis and Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett. Louis will enter the competition ranked #23 in the world after winning his first Unleash the Beast Tour event...
BILLINGS, Mont. - After a study came out identifying Native American boarding schools and burial sites, the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings and Jesuit priests of the Northwest who operated schools in Montana sent a statement. “It is important to understand what might have occurred here in the United States and...
WASHINGTON D.C.- The big talker in U.S Government is the vote that will take place today on the Women’s Health Reproduction Act. Senator Steve Daines has been trending for his comments on the Senate floor yesterday. Essentially, the senator is drawing a connecting line between sea turtles and abortion,...
