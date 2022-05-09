ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Should Browns Just Cut Baker Mayfield? NFL World Speculating

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baker Mayfield is still with the Cleveland Browns and it's anyone's guess when this saga ends. The Browns have stayed patient with regards to a trade with him as they want to get fair value in return. There are...

thespun.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

The Charges Against Jerry Jeudy Have Been Revealed

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was taken into custody. Initial details surrounding the situation were not known, as Jeudy hadn't been booked yet. However, just over an hour after the initial report was filed, the official charges against Jeudy have been announced.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Free agent Jarvis Landry turned down deal from Cleveland Browns

It looks like the door is completely shut on Jarvis Landry returning to the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the free-agent wide receiver turned down a deal from the team. Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show today. The deal was said to be a one-year...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Cut Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers retooled their wide receivers room in a major way this offseason, trading Davante Adams to the Raiders while picking up several receivers in free agency and the draft. But it appears that one wide receiver won't be joining the Packers in training camp for a chance...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: 1 Team Could Still Be In Play For Baker Mayfield

With about two months to go before the start of National Football League training camps, the Cleveland Browns still haven’t found a solution to the Baker Mayfield saga. The quarterback has wanted out, especially ever since the team went out and acquired Deshaun Watson, but interest in Mayfield has been tepid at best.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Patriots Making Quarterback Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have made quite a bit of movement in the backup quarterback department this offseason. Bill Belichick and the Pats have reportedly worked out a trade to send former fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal will reportedly yield a late-round pick swap, per NFL insider Albert Breer.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Getting $375 Million From Fox Sports

FOX Sports is breaking the bank to make sure Tom Brady joins its football coverage. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady's contract with FOX Sports is a 10-year deal worth $375 million. It's a massive deal for the legendary quarterback. Brady's contract with FOX Sports is...
NFL
brownsnation.com

2 Surprise Cuts The Browns Could Make On Their Final Roster

By the time the Cleveland Browns report to mandatory minicamp next month, there should be 90 players on the roster. Many of these players will fight for a chance to stand out, even if just for a day or a play. Because that moment in the spotlight could make someone...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cowboys Are Trying Out 2 Quarterbacks This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but that won't stop them from trying to add depth to that position group. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will bring in quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson for this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis. Starkel...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Cut 3 Players On Tuesday Afternoon

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with three players on their roster. For starters, the Steelers waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales. Sunahara was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Dec. 8. He didn't appear in a regular-season game for them though. Scales, meanwhile, appeared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
497K+
Followers
60K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy