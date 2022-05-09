ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson River Park Is Hosting Over 260 Free Events This Season

By Brianna Perry
Hudson River Park just released their jam-packed spring and summer event schedule and it’s filled to the brim with exciting free things to do!

Due to increased funding, this year’s lineup will offer over 260 free events from May through November . Some old favorites will be returning, such as the critically acclaimed Blues BBQ Festival and a full range of fitness classes.

Plus, the recently opened Pier 57 public rooftop park will provide stunning views overlooking the lower Manhattan skyline for those who would like to just hangout and relax in the beautiful weather.

Pier 57 / Photo courtesy of Hudson River Park

The park’s three major festivals—the Blues BBQ Festival, the Hudson River Dance Festival, and the SUBMERGE Marine Science Festival—will return this year as fully in-person events after being affected the past two years due to Covid.

“Whether your favorite part of summer is putting on your dance shoes and busting out some new moves; or getting your sweat on during a free outdoor workout session, Hudson River Park’s magical waterfront setting is where you will find it all,” said Noreen Doyle, President and CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust. “Being able to welcome New Yorkers back to the Park for our biggest-ever summer lineup and the in-person return of some of our most cherished events is an opportunity we are all treasuring this year.”

Photo courtesy of Hudson River Park

Musical Events

This season three different types of musical events will be offered: Sunset on the Hudson, Jazz at Pier 84, and the Blues BBQ Festival.

Sunset on the Hudson

A free series featuring both established and emerging NYC artists across a broad range of genres. Enjoy this music at 7p.m. at Pier 45 on the following days:

  • Every Friday (beginning June 3 – August 26)

Jazz at Pier 84

Listen to smooth tunes in partnership with the Jazz Foundation of America. Catch the show at 7p.m. at Pier 84 on the following dates:

  • June 8
  • June 22
  • July 6
  • July 20
  • August 3
  • August 17
  • August 31

Blues BBQ Festival

Head to the fan-favorite Blues BBQ Festival for beer, BBQ, and blues music. The lineup features artists such as Jackie Venson, Dwayne Dopsie, and Walter Wolfman Washington.

  • August 13 / 1p.m. / Pier 76
Pier 76 / Photo courtesy of Hudson River Park

Dance Events

Break out your dancing shoes, this season you’ll find two different dance events at Hudson River Park:

Hudson River Dance Festival

This night of free dance performances will feature a dynamic cast of dance companies celebrating the vibrant voices and diverse styles of NYC. The lineup features Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, Dorrance Dance, and more.

  • June 9 / 7p.m. / Pier 63
  • June 10 / 7p.m. / Pier 63

Dance in HRPK

Turn Hudson River Park into your own dance floor with free beginner’s dance classes followed by open dance sessions. These will take place on Tuesday nights at 6:30p.m.

  • June – Sunset Salsa / Pier 76
  • July – Afro-Caribbean / Pier 76
  • August – Bollywood and Bhangra / Pier 84
Pier 63 / Photo courtesy of Hudson River Park

Fitness Events

Healthy on the Hudson will also take over each weeknight beginning May 31 where you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of HIIT, yoga, and mindfulness classes while enjoying the outdoors and gorgeous, scenic views. These hour-long classes will start at 6:30p.m. , and include:

  • HIIT – Mondays at Pier 25
  • Yoga – Tuesdays at Pier 26
  • HIIT – Wednesdays at Pier 46
  • Yoga – Thursdays at Pier 64
  • Mindfulness – Fridays at Pier 84

Connie Fishman, Hudson River Park Friends’ Executive Director, says, “Hudson River Park Friends is so excited for this season’s phenomenal array of public programming… These events and programs are part of what make Hudson River Park a NYC treasure.”

For more information and to see the full schedule of events, you can head to Hudson River Park’s website .

See also: Hudson Yards Is Hosting Free Outdoor Concerts For The First Time This Summer

IN THIS ARTICLE
