ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

U.S. Gas Prices Again Approach Record High, Near $6 a Gallon in California

By Emma Mayer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In California, the cost per gallon hit $5.829 on May...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 31

jodie moore
3d ago

Can’t believe 81 million voters voted for high gasoline prices higher food prices and let’s not forget open borders. Thanks for nothing!

Reply(6)
29
Miguel Alvarez
3d ago

What happened to the promise Biden made? to lower gas prices. It's al B.S from this administration !!

Reply(1)
21
elonboughtevidence
3d ago

HAHAHHA... congrats CA poor... you voted for this. no problem... just walk to work, right.

Reply
10
Related
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#European Union#Oil And Gas#Russian#The U S Senate
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk has never been afraid to confront his opponents publicly. From his Silicon Valley peers like recently Bill Gates, the co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, to President Joe Biden, the richest man in the world fears no one. It's one of the qualities his more than 91.5 million Twitter followers admire.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CHICAGO, IL
komando.com

Is it worth paying for a Costco or Sam’s Club membership to save on gas?

With gas prices climbing to alarming heights, electric vehicle manufacturers take this as their time to shine. What is the true cost of ownership when it comes to EVs? You don’t need to fill them up with gas, but they need a power source. And that isn’t free. Aside from that, the infrastructure is not quite there yet, so you may need to drive longer to find a charger. Tap or click here to check out our report before deciding on an EV.
TRAFFIC
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 checks going to thousands

There are thousands of Americans who have a chance at applying for a stimulus check worth $1,400, and applications opened April 25. Residents in Johnson County, Iowa could soon see checks worth $1,400 as long as they apply and win the lottery system used to choose them. 2,500 residents that...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
931K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy