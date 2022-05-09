ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Magnolia Dermatology of Frisco to open soon

By Miranda Jaimes
 3 days ago
Drs. Carla Gustovich and Rachel Quinby plan to open Magnolia Dermatology in July at 13192 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 620, Frisco. The doctors have been practicing for more than 15 years. The office...

As home prices reach new heights, Plano looks to enhance housing affordability programs

As home values continue to climb, some residents in Plano and across the region are being priced out of the market, according to city officials and local real estate experts. A housing trends study that has been updated annually since 2008 by Plano’s Neighborhood Services Department states that the average income of Plano residents has not kept pace with housing costs. Those earning an average wage can no longer afford a medium-priced home in the city, according to the study. Based on data from the Collin County Association of Realtors, the median price of a home sold in Plano during March was $518,000.
PLANO, TX
Yasini Jewelers provides Middle Eastern-style jewelry in Richardson

Yasini Jewelers soft launched its first Texas location in Richardson on May 1. The Illinois-based jewelry store is located at 201 S. Greenville Ave., Ste. 105, Richardson. No date has been announced for the store’s full opening. Yasini Jewelers offers a variety of options, including yellow and white gold jewelry, bullion, diamond jewelry and more. 972-707-7787. www.yasini.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Frisco's mayor has a message for Elon Musk

Frisco is no stranger to headlines about big-name company relocations to Sports City, USA. A quick look at the city’s Twitter feed indicates it’s nowhere near trying to stop that trend, either. Since early May, the city of Frisco has been including a couple of big names in...
FRISCO, TX
Frisco ISD, city performing arts center could cost at least double planned amount, presentation shows

Frisco’s performing arts center could end up costing more than double what the city originally planned, according to a May 9 presentation to the Frisco ISD board of trustees. Representatives from CBRE, the Dallas-based commercial real estate firm, and architecture firm Corgan presented survey findings that included cost estimates...
FRISCO, TX
COMING SOON: 5 businesses and restaurants coming to Roanoke, Fort Worth

Here are five businesses and restaurants that are coming soon to Roanoke and Fort Worth. 1. A P.F. Chang’s location is coming soon to Alliance Town Center at 2949 Amador Drive in Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. Construction to build the restaurant began Aug. 16, 2021, and was set to finish up by Feb. 2, the database shows. According to Katie Erwin with P.F. Chang’s, the Alliance location is “tentatively scheduled to open by the end of the year.” The restaurant has over 300 locations worldwide and offers Asian-style fare, such as lettuce wraps, Mongolian beef, dumplings and more. A phone number for the Alliance location is not yet available. www.pfchangs.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tapville Social to open in Grapevine this summer

Tapville Social is set to open this summer at Grapevine Mills Crossing, which is located at 3550 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine. Tapville is a full-service restaurant and bar, according to a news release from the company. The restaurant will have indoor and patio seating as well as a self-serve beer and wine wall. Tapville will serve daily cocktail flights along with food items, such as buffalo chicken dip, short rib sandwiches, Cajun pasta and avocado toast. www.tapvillesocial.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
$500 Million Omni PGA Frisco Resort to Open Spring 2023

Omni PGA Frisco Resort, the country's largest resort currently in development, announced today that it is open for booking requests, in advance of its Spring 2023 opening. Omni PGA Frisco Resort will feature over 127,000-square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, including a 22,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, complemented by a 11,500-square-foot Junior Ballroom for grand celebrations. In addition, the resort will have a 5,000-square-foot event pavilion, which will offer an elegantly rustic setting, seamlessly integrated with an adjoining patio and event lawn.
FRISCO, TX
Planet Fitness officially opens Keller Parkway location in Keller

Planet Fitness recently opened its new Keller location the first week of May at 1610 Keller Parkway, according to a spokesperson with the gym. According to the Planet Fitness website, the Keller location is 24,000 square feet and includes new equipment, fully equipped locker rooms and Black Card Spa amenities. Planet Fitness offers two memberships for users, and both provide free fitness training, the website states. The gym has over 2,000 locations throughout all 50 states, Canada, Australia and Latin America. 682-294-2187. www.planetfitness.com.
KELLER, TX
Brakes Plus to open location in Roanoke

A Brakes Plus is coming soon to Roanoke at 1665 N. Hwy. 377, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The $1.1 million construction project to build the new auto repair facility is set to begin July 1 and wrap up by Feb. 1, 2023, the database shows. Brakes Plus offers brake services, such as inspections, as well as general maintenance and repair services. A phone number for the upcoming Brakes Plus location in Roanoke is not yet available. www.brakesplus.com.
ROANOKE, TX
