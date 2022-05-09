Magnolia Dermatology of Frisco to open soon

Omni PGA Frisco Resort, the country's largest resort currently in development, announced today that it is open for booking requests, in advance of its Spring 2023 opening. Omni PGA Frisco Resort will feature over 127,000-square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, including a 22,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom, complemented by a 11,500-square-foot Junior Ballroom for grand celebrations. In addition, the resort will have a 5,000-square-foot event pavilion, which will offer an elegantly rustic setting, seamlessly integrated with an adjoining patio and event lawn.
