Clifford Lee French

Craig Scott Nelson, 47, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 12:05 pm May 8, 2022 at his residence in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born October 10, 1974 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Eugene and Joyce (Murbarger) Nelson. Craig is survived by his mother, Joyce Nelson; son, Arron Zildjian Nelson and wife, McKayla; and grandchildren, Lyla and Wyatt. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Nelson in 2007.He lived his entire life in Mount Vernon and worked as a fabricator/welder for Infinite Access, Innotech Manufacturing and helped set up Phoenix Modular Elevator Company. However, he was well known for being the drummer of the rock band 4MJ who toured Southern Illinois for several years and was signed by Relay Records. One fan wrote him a letter saying “thanks for the memories. “Sadly cancer took its toll and finally his life and a sincere thank you to all the fans, band members, and friends who came to visit him.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO