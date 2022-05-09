ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Clifford Lee French

 3 days ago

SALEM — Clifford Lee French, 87, of Salem, Illinois passed away May 8, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital with family by his side. Born October 28, 1934, in Effingham, IL, he was the son of Rufus and Sarah (Stidwell) French who preceded him in death....

Melvin “Mel” D. Hoffman

Melvin “Mel” D. Hoffman, 80, of Centralia, passed away at 11:35 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his home. He was born March 22, 1942, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the son of Gilbert and Edna (Weatherford) Hoffman. On March 26, 1982, in Mt. Vernon, he married Jenette Brooks, and she survives in Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL
Don Cleveland Lowery

Don Cleveland Lowery, 90, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:22 pm May 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 15, 1932 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Hubert and Clara Lowery. Don is survived by his son, Lon Lowery of Florida; daughter, Kim Stoner of Texas; step-son, Robert Fagan and wife, Magaly Fagan of Virginia; grandchildren, Megan Stoner, Miles Stoner, and Aaron Lowery of Texas, Sofia and Darío Fagan of Virginia, and Nicole Wilson of Oklahoma; his sisters, Carol Ann Greenwalt and Sandra Sloan of Mount Vernon; his brother, Randy, and wife, Linda Lowery of Mount Vernon; his close friend nephew, Ryan Sloan; and numerous nieces nephews.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Craig Scott Nelson

Craig Scott Nelson, 47, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 12:05 pm May 8, 2022 at his residence in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born October 10, 1974 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Eugene and Joyce (Murbarger) Nelson. Craig is survived by his mother, Joyce Nelson; son, Arron Zildjian Nelson and wife, McKayla; and grandchildren, Lyla and Wyatt. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Nelson in 2007.He lived his entire life in Mount Vernon and worked as a fabricator/welder for Infinite Access, Innotech Manufacturing and helped set up Phoenix Modular Elevator Company. However, he was well known for being the drummer of the rock band 4MJ who toured Southern Illinois for several years and was signed by Relay Records. One fan wrote him a letter saying “thanks for the memories. “Sadly cancer took its toll and finally his life and a sincere thank you to all the fans, band members, and friends who came to visit him.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Patricia Ann “Pat” Burkhart

Patricia Ann “Pat” Burkhart, 84, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Halifax Health Care Center in Port Orange, Florida. Pat was born at home on July 4, 1937 in Edwardsville, Illinois to Nelson and Mary Alice (Closterman) Senn. Pat graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1955 and continued her education in nursing receiving her first nursing degree from Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois in 1959.
PORT ORANGE, FL
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – MAY 12TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 23-year-old John Fowler of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Driving on a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Illinois historically Black college to close after 157 years

CHICAGO (AP) — A historically Black college in central Illinois that saw its enrollment plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic says it has been unable to recover and must close its doors after 157 years. Lincoln College in the community of Lincoln says that it will shut down at the...
ILLINOIS STATE
IDOT reports 15″ collapse of highway near Albers

CLINTON COUNTY — Anyone traveling on Illinois Route 161 near Albers recently have noticed signage warning of uneven pavement and water on the road. According to Joseph Monroe, District 8 Operations Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, mine subsidence from the Monterey Mine #2 has caused the roadway and surrounding fields to collapse approximately 15-inches since May 4 when the problem first presented as a bump. The mine is now known as ExxonMobil Coal USA.
ALBERS, IL
Police fatally shoot armed man inside suburban Chicago bank

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a SWAT team member fatally shot an armed man inside a suburban Chicago bank branch. Romeoville police say the suspect was shot by a Will County SWAT officer and was taken to an hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say the suspect...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Face-scanner Clearview agrees to limits in court settlement

CHICAGO (AP) — Facial recognition startup Clearview AI has agreed to restrict the use of its massive collection of face images to settle allegations that it collected people’s photos without their consent. The company in a legal filing Monday agreed to permanently stop selling access to its face...
CHICAGO, IL

