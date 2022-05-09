Clifford Lee French

Don Cleveland Lowery, 90, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 3:22 pm May 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 15, 1932 in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Hubert and Clara Lowery. Don is survived by his son, Lon Lowery of Florida; daughter, Kim Stoner of Texas; step-son, Robert Fagan and wife, Magaly Fagan of Virginia; grandchildren, Megan Stoner, Miles Stoner, and Aaron Lowery of Texas, Sofia and Darío Fagan of Virginia, and Nicole Wilson of Oklahoma; his sisters, Carol Ann Greenwalt and Sandra Sloan of Mount Vernon; his brother, Randy, and wife, Linda Lowery of Mount Vernon; his close friend nephew, Ryan Sloan; and numerous nieces nephews.
