COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A South Korean automotive supplier is planning to significantly expand its Phenix City operation. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and local and state officials tossed the first shovels of dirt on a project that will approach $40 million dollars in investment and create up to 450 new jobs. Daechang Seat Company had […]

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO