ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Wars holochess gave me a Final Fantasy fever dream to share

By Philip Palmer
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d let a Wookie tear my arms off for a shot at playing the Star Wars game I’ve dreamed of for years, and I’m willing to bet you’d risk it too. Since the first time I saw Star Wars, I’ve stalked the parallel world of its video games in search of...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Every new Star Wars movie and TV show confirmed so far

Although there are a whole bunch of new Star Wars movies and shows on the way, we know surprisingly little about the next Star Wars film. The Rise of Skywalker follow-up has been significantly delayed, and, while we believed Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron would be on screens sooner rather than later, that appears not to be the case as her priority has become Wonder Woman 3 and her Cleopatra remake.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Stars You Forgot Were in Star Wars

Star Wars exploded onto the scene 40 years ago, and immediately made household names of Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. Since then, a galaxy of stars have appeared in the saga, including Natalie Portman, Samuel L Jackson and Daniel Craig. Hang on ... Daniel Craig? Yes, the James...
MOVIES
Polygon

New Love, Death & Robots trailer brings back the hardcore sci-fi anthology

Love, Death & Robots season 3 is just around the corner, and a new trailer reveals the upcoming animated shorts in the latest season. This season will have nine short films, including a sequel to the first season’s “Three Robots.” The snippets in the trailer show off epic space adventures, mice-commandeering armies, a seafaring quest, and of course, our three favorite robots examining the fall of humanity. Talk about range!
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hironobu Sakaguchi
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Details Honoring Franchise's Canon and Using Dave Filoni as Resource

With the release of every new Star Wars story, the franchise's canon gets more complex and, at times, more complicated, which can make navigating the series' overall timeline somewhat daunting, with Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow recently noting that even she can get overwhelmed by the canon, at which times she would consult with filmmaker Dave Filoni. The filmmaker also detailed the inherent challenges of making the series in the first place, given that it takes place right in between the prequel and original trilogies of Star Wars films, forcing the project the forge a new path without betraying what came before it. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Isn't Happy About Doctor Strange 2 Footage

Now that another Marvel Studios release is imminent, social media has largely turned into the Wild West for those hoping to avoid spoilers. In fact, this weekend has been awfully tough for those trying to stay clear of anything to do with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. That's also a group you can consider Marvel filmmaker James Gunn a part of as well.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy#Fantasy Games#Star Wars Movies#Miniatures Game#Video Game#Super Star Wars#Wookiepedia#Wedge#Red Squadron#Square Enix
hypebeast.com

Disney Unveils 'Avatar 2' Title, Teaser Trailer Release Date

Disney has officially revealed the title of the first upcoming Avatar sequel — Avatar: The Way of Water. According to reports, the title and release date of the film’s teaser trailer were unveiled during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation, with producer Jon Landau stating, “One of the strengths of [James] Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.” He added, “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Elizabeth Olsen: ‘I think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the talented crew’

Elizabeth Olsen is covering her eyes. “I can’t look at the screen. I’m sorry.” The cause of the actor’s dismay is not, as you might think, my face, but her own. It’s midway through our interview and I’ve switched off my laptop camera to evade internet issues, leaving Olsen alone, staring back at herself. She spends the rest of the chat with her eyes modestly directed to the right. “We should have caught up in person,” she says.This isn’t the behaviour you’d expect from a bankable Hollywood star of Marvel movies – and one who comes from an acting dynasty....
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Minecraft
NewsBreak
Overwatch
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

New 'Avatar 2' Trailer Gives Us Our First Glimpse at Sully's Kids

Remember Avatar? The biggest movie of all time? A trailer for James Cameron's sequel finally revealed the first proper look at the long-awaited Avatar 2: The Way Of Water. Except, it isn't available online yet. The trailer debuted at movie industry event CinemaCon last week and is playing before screenings of Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Friday -- it'll likely be released online sometime down the road.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Actor Breaks Silence on Piccolo's New Power

Dragon Ball Super is just weeks from its big comeback, and if anyone is excited about the anime's movie, it is Toshio Furukawa. The voice actor has overseen Piccolo since the anime got started, and he's waited patiently for the Namekian to get the spotlight for decades. Now, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promises to make that happen with a new transformation, and the actor is breaking their silence on the special power boost.
COMICS
Otis Adams

New Star Trek Voyage Begins This Week

NASA (public domain) The calamitous conclusion of Captain Pike's career is assured - sealed within the stories told in Star Trek the Original Series. Beginning this week however, Trek fans will see Pike, along with Spock, embark upon unknown, pre-Kirk adventures in the new Star Trek: Strange New Worldson the Paramount + streaming service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy