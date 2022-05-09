ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Florida truck driver's trial begins in 2019 killing of driving partner

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. — The murder trial of a truck driver accused of killing his partner began Monday in Superior Court 2.

Pavel Nery-Gonzalez, 50, of Miami, Fla., is charged in the Aug. 16, 2019, stabbing of Angel Cruz, 55, inside their truck on Interstate 70. Cruz, who also resided in Miami, later died at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial that's scheduled for two weeks. Translators will be used during the trial.

Nery-Gonzalez was initially charged with Level 3 felony aggravated battery while the hospitalized Cruz fought for his life. The murder charge was added following Cruz's death. Judge Gregory Horn dismissed the battery charge at the prosecution's request during April in preparation for the trial.

A murder conviction carries a standard sentence of 55 years with a range of 45 to 65 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

On Aug. 16, 2019, a passerby reported a semi-tractor trailer in a dangerous position with its hazard lights blinking near the 154 mile marker of eastbound I-70, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When law enforcement arrived, Nery-Gonzalez exited the truck's passenger side, handed over a blood-covered knife and surrendered, saying, "I stabbed him."

The bleeding Cruz was found slumped forward in the driver's seat with multiple stab wounds to his neck and another to his upper torso, the affidavit said. After being taken to Reid Health, he was flown by Care Flight medical helicopter to Miami Valley and underwent surgery.

Cruz and Nery-Gonzalez had been paired about three months, according to the affidavit, and were hauling produce from Chino, California, to Bronx, New York.

