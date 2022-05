Mild spoilers are ahead for The Wilds Season 2, available to binge now with an Amazon Prime subscription. The Wilds brought something new to the survival thriller genre when it sought to tell the story of a group of women who crash land on a mysterious island a la Lost and must learn how to put away the demons they left at home and work together. Following the big twist ending at the end of Season 1, the girls are not alone and in Season 2, the Amazon Prime series explores a male island, bringing in a whole new set of backstories to tell, and in turn leaves the women without more flashbacks. What does the original cast think about the shakeup?

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO