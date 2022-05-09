Clearwater Man Charged with Stabbing Daughter to Death

A woman is dead after Clearwater police say she was stabbed to death by her father.

Police say Laurence Green was armed with a knife during a fight with his daughter Sidney's boyfriend, and stabbed her when she tried to get in between the two men.

It happened Sunday night at the Bay Cove Apartments on U.S. 19. Laurence Green has been charged with manslaughter and booked into the Pinellas County jail.

photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office