On May 20, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) invites area residents to pedal to work as part of the Dallas area's 2022 Bike to Work Day annual event. Launched in 2001, Bike to Work Day is a national event to encourage people to try bicycle commuting as a healthy and safe alternative to driving. DART buses and trains have features that make it simple to combine riding your bike with riding transit. On the front of DART buses, you'll find easy-to-use storage racks, while on rail you can just roll your bike onto the train. At rail stations and transit centers, DART offers bike racks as well as bike lids. Both are free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO