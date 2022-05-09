ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, ID

Idaho kayaker dies in accident in northwestern Montana river

Post Register
 3 days ago

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — An experienced kayaker from Victor, Idaho, died in a kayaking accident in the Yaak River in northwestern Montana over the weekend, Lincoln County officials said Monday. Dispatchers received...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Caldwell to begin chip sealing May 31, several roads impacted

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Caldwell will begin seal coating its roads May 31. Several major roads will be affected including Ustick - Boulevard to Kimball, Lake - Boulevard to Ustick, Indiana - Cleveland to Laster, Montana - Ustick to Laster and 10th - Ustick to Laster.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Despite cold and wet May, Idaho water levels are still below normal

Although we got 18 inches of snow at Bogus Basin Monday, a water supply specialist says our snowpack levels are still not where they need to be. Cold and wet conditions in April and the beginning of May slightly improved water supply conditions in Idaho. "About 75 percent of our...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Capitol riot prosecutors ask for 2 months for Idaho woman

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Idaho woman who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol should be sentenced to two months in jail and ordered to serve community service in part because it was her second time forcing entry into a capitol building.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

County library district parting ways with city of Idaho Falls

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Yellowstone celebrates grand opening of new employee housing in Mammoth

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Pat Moran loves her new home in Yellowstone National Park. She shares the two-bedroom modular house with a roommate, and she enjoys spending time outside on the front porch. She insisted on setting up some chairs there. Moran works at Yellowstone’s Central Fee Office,...
POLITICS
Post Register

Covid test positivity on the rise, St. Luke's data shows

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Data from St. Luke's dashboard shows that COVID-19 test positivity is on the rise in Idaho. An average of 5 percent of people tested positive for Covid in the last 14 days. That's an increase over April when only 3 percent of people tested positive.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Update: Power restored for most Boise residents

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There have been more outages Tuesday, with over 2,000 people losing power early morning in Boise. Now, power has been restored for nearly everyone. The cause of the outages was listed as "Under Investigation" on Idaho Power's outage map. To see current outages throughout the...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise High School principal warns parents of scheduled armed protest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School principal Robb Thompson sent an email warning parents of a potentially armed protest scheduled outside the school. The demonstration, led by gun rights activists, is protesting the school district's student safety policies, Thompson says. "According to the social media posts, some protestors may be carrying firearms."
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Report: Family of Boise mall security guard killed in shooting files tort claim

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Family members of the Boise mall security guard killed in an October Boise Towne Square Mall shooting has filed a tort claim, a report states. Boise Dev on Tuesday reported family members of 26-year-old Jo Acker of Caldwell filed a claim against the Idaho State Police, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the Boise Police Department, the Meridian Police Department, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts, and several other state and local entities."
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Celebration Park closing intermittently due to staffing shortages

MELBA, Idaho (CBS2) — Celebration Park will be closing a few times throughout May due to staffing shortages. The closure includes the Celebration Park's Visitor Center and Canyon County Crossroads Museum. It will be closed the following dates:. Sunday, May 15. Sunday, May 22. Saturday - Sunday, May 28-29.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

IFPD officers clash with city over vacation hours

Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing. Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho man arrested after Shorts Bar fight

RIGGINS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man from Ahsahka, Idaho was arrested after a fight at Shorts Bar, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reports. Idaho State Police responded to the altercation on May 7. After talking to the witnesses, 20-year-old Caleb Breedlove was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault.
AHSAHKA, ID
Post Register

Valley County police catch theft suspect with the help of Facebook tips

MCCALL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office caught a theft suspect after receiving information from Facebook users. "We previously had asked for help from our Facebook friends to identify an individual who decided to help themselves to property that did not belong to them," the Valley County Sheriff's Office said. Less than 36 hours later, police were able to find and capture the suspect.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise police search for 15-year-old runaway girl

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl they believe ran away from home. Aaliyah was last seen on May 5 when she left her home near Vista and Cherry, and she didn't come home by the next morning. She's 5'0 and around...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

King, Jeff

Jeffery Lynn King, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 6, 2022. Jeff was born February 16, 1957, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Samual Oliver King and Virginia Louise Swearingen King. He grew up in Idaho Falls and Mountain Grove, Missouri. He was known for raising havoc in the Highland Ballpark neighborhood. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and having fun. He had 4 beautiful daughters, Emily, Tamya, Sammantha, and Kryslyn. He had three grandchildren, Sativa, Marshall, and Alaya, who he absolutely adored. He also had two very special great grandchildren, Indica and Haze. He spent the last years of his life fly fishing, caring for grandkids, and hanging out in his band room playing drums or guitar. Jeff is survived by his loving daughters, Emily King, Tamya King, Sammantha King, and Kryslyn King, all of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Krys (Tom) Meade and brother, Randy King, both of Idaho Falls, ID; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rebecca Sue King; ; and best fur friend, Chancler King. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Valerie Hall, 460 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jeff 2/16/1957 - 5/6/2022King.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Saint Alphonsus unaffected by baby formula shortage

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Saint Alphonsus is not affected by the current baby formula shortage, the hospital system told CBS2. "Our NICU, Pediatrics unit and our Maternity unit all say they are unaffected by the shortage and they were able to purchase inventory in advance of the shortage to cover our needs," Saint Alphonsus said.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

ATV stolen from construction site near Smith's Ferry

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (CBS2) — An ATV was stolen from the construction site on Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry. The Valley County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday says the vehicle was taken sometime after 9 p.m. on Monday night. It belongs to a local contractor. Anyone with information is asked...
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Post Register

NTSB: Pilot didn't clear ice before 2019 crash that killed 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Federal investigators confirmed that the buildup of ice on the wings and other parts of the plane was a key factor in a 2019 crash that killed nine of 12 members of an Idaho family on board an overloaded small plane. The National Transportation...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Post Register

Boise insurance agent banned, fined $54,000 for falsifying applications

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise insurance agent lost his license and was fined $54,000 after a series of falsified applications, the Idaho Department of Insurance says. The man, Kelly D. Foster, allegedly established a fake business account and called all of his clients "employees" in order to earn an increased commission. The clients were unaware of the falsification, officials say. Foster wrote 147 policies using this group.
BOISE, ID

