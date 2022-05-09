Idaho kayaker dies in accident in northwestern Montana river

Jeffery Lynn King, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 6, 2022. Jeff was born February 16, 1957, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Samual Oliver King and Virginia Louise Swearingen King. He grew up in Idaho Falls and Mountain Grove, Missouri. He was known for raising havoc in the Highland Ballpark neighborhood. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and having fun. He had 4 beautiful daughters, Emily, Tamya, Sammantha, and Kryslyn. He had three grandchildren, Sativa, Marshall, and Alaya, who he absolutely adored. He also had two very special great grandchildren, Indica and Haze. He spent the last years of his life fly fishing, caring for grandkids, and hanging out in his band room playing drums or guitar. Jeff is survived by his loving daughters, Emily King, Tamya King, Sammantha King, and Kryslyn King, all of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Krys (Tom) Meade and brother, Randy King, both of Idaho Falls, ID; 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rebecca Sue King; ; and best fur friend, Chancler King. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Valerie Hall, 460 Northgate Mile, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jeff 2/16/1957 - 5/6/2022King.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO