TAMPA, Fla. - The mother of a young girl and Tampa police detectives are asking the public for tips after the 14-year-old's body was found along the side of a road last week. The teen was identified by detectives as Nilexia B. Alexander. On Friday morning, she was found shot to death on Floribraska Avenue North. She was considered a runaway from Temple Terrace.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO