Residents might see low-flying helicopters during electrical inspections this month

St. Clair and Sanilac county residents might see low-flying helicopters during inspections of electrical lines.

From May 16 to May 23, ITC Holdings, Corp, an independent electricity transmission company, will conduct helicopter patrols of transmission structures and lines in much of southeast Michigan, including St. Clair and Sanilac counties, according to a company press release.

A spokesperson for the company said the helicopters will be flying lower than usual for the inspections, but this should be of no concern to residents.

The patrols are meant to provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system that is operated by ITC's Michigan operating entities, ITCTransmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC.

The patrols are a North American Electrical Reliability Corporation requirement for ITC’s vegetation management program. The patrols also support proactive maintenance objectives, the company said.

They include inspections of all transmission structures and equipment, including monopoles, steel towers, wood poles, conductors (wires), insulators and other equipment.

The patrols are part of a larger inspection of nearly all of Michigan's Lower Penninsula that will take place from May 16 to June 3.

