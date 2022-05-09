ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

Residents might see low-flying helicopters during electrical inspections this month

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuTlX_0fXvQHtN00

St. Clair and Sanilac county residents might see low-flying helicopters during inspections of electrical lines.

From May 16 to May 23, ITC Holdings, Corp, an independent electricity transmission company, will conduct helicopter patrols of transmission structures and lines in much of southeast Michigan, including St. Clair and Sanilac counties, according to a company press release.

A spokesperson for the company said the helicopters will be flying lower than usual for the inspections, but this should be of no concern to residents.

The patrols are meant to provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system that is operated by ITC's Michigan operating entities, ITCTransmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC.

The patrols are a North American Electrical Reliability Corporation requirement for ITC’s vegetation management program. The patrols also support proactive maintenance objectives, the company said.

They include inspections of all transmission structures and equipment, including monopoles, steel towers, wood poles, conductors (wires), insulators and other equipment.

The patrols are part of a larger inspection of nearly all of Michigan's Lower Penninsula that will take place from May 16 to June 3.

For more information about ITC, visit itc-holdings.com .

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Residents might see low-flying helicopters during electrical inspections this month

Comments / 0

Related
HometownLife.com

Livonia neighborhood finally seeing relief after decades of flooding issues

It starts in Farmington Hills across 8 Mile Road. Rains falls, traveling into underground pipes that head through Greenmead Historical Park and beneath Newburgh Road, leading to a ditch. Then it heads to the Whispering Willows Golf Course, where the beehive drain there can only take so much water. So...
LIVONIA, MI
Cars 108

Study Says Michigan Residents Could be in For Rolling Power Outages This Summer

A new report indicates that consumers and DTE Energy customers in Michigan could face energy shortages in July and August of this year. According to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISD), a nonprofit organization responsible for overseeing our power grid, Michigan is moving away from coal and thermal powered electricity production, relying more heavily on wind and solar power.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Farmers divided over $100 million Lapeer County solar complex plan

GOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The battle over plans to build a massive solar farm in rural Lapeer County is drawing divisions among the farmers that own the land. To some, the prospect of a 100 megawatt plan for solar panels would mean income for leased land. But for others, it would just be "unsightly."
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Saint Clair, MI
County
Sanilac County, MI
Sanilac County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Michigan rated in top 5 for hospital safety, report says

Flint Community Schools is possibly considering closing Pierce Creative Arts Elementary School due to what officials call a structural deficit. Today's top stories include a deadly crash in Clare County, MSP arrests a suspect with aviation unit help, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Resident buys property to block apartment...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Electrical Wires#Southeast Michigan#Electricity#Itc Holdings Corp#Sanilac#Itctransmission#Llc#Port Huron Times Herald
WILX-TV

Michiganders change vacation plans amid record gas prices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s costing more to fill up your car than ever before. Gas prices are at an all-time high across the country, including in Mid-Michigan. The latest price surge is happening just before the busy summer driving season, and some people are changing their summer vacation plans because of it.
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Crews Battle Brush Fire Along US-10

Traffic was backed up along U-S 10 between the Auburn and Freeland exits around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8. A stretch of almost two miles along the freeway had pockets of grass, brush and trees burning with smoke blowing across the highway. Fire Crews were able to bring the fires under control and put them out.
FREELAND, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Governor cashes in on photo op – work on Ford Road project drags on

May 9, 2022 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Reconstruction has been delayed by more than 2-years. Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined staff from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to tour a road construction project in Canton Township last month, following an announcement that the proposed Ford Road reconstruction in the township will not begin until 2024. The project, was originally scheduled to be complete in 2020 according to Michigan Department of Transportation officials during a community Forum April 26 at the Summit on the Park.
PLYMOUTH, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

FDA allowing Michigan facility to release baby formula supply

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it will allow baby formula supply to be released from the shuttered Abbott Nutrition Facility in Sturgis, Michigan on a case-by-case basis. In February, the agency warned consumers not to use certain powdered infant formula infant products from Abbott...
STURGIS, MI
Nationwide Report

79-year-old Lewis Blackwell killed after a motorcycle crash in Orion Township (Orion Township, MI)

79-year-old Lewis Blackwell killed after a motorcycle crash in Orion Township (Orion Township, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 79-year-old Lewis Blackwell, from Pontiac, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident Monday in Orion Township. The fatal motorcycle crash took place on Baldwin Road, west of Clarkston Road [...]
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan COVID-19 deaths increase this week as cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

The seven-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths increased this week in Michigan for the first time since March. Now, all metrics measured here -- percentage of positive tests, new cases, and hospitalizations -- are on the rise. The southeast, as it has been for weeks, is most affected. For the second consecutive week, Washtenaw County leads the state in new per-capita confirmed cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Carvana Cuts 2,500 Jobs, Execs To Forego Pay For Severance

DETROIT (AP) — Online automotive retailer Carvana Co. says it’s letting go about 2,500 workers, roughly 12% of its workforce, as it tries to bring staffing and expenses in line with sales. A Carvana Vending Machine location in Novi, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Hertz Global Holdings Inc., fresh off a blockbuster order for 100,000 Teslas, reached an exclusive agreement to supply Uber drivers with electric vehicles and signed up Carvana Co. to dispose of rental cars it no longer wants. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images The Phoenix company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that its executive team is giving up...
NOVI, MI
fox2detroit.com

St. Mary's Polish Country Fair in Orchard Lake canceled due to safety concerns, Covid

ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Many people were awaiting the return of the St. Mary's Polish Country Fair this year. "It’s a tradition. I mean when our kids were little we took them. My husband and I were single, dating, we would go there. It's been in this community forever and ever," said Lois WIllet, a former St. Mary's Prep parent. "My kids are kind of devastated."
ORCHARD LAKE VILLAGE, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

1K+
Followers
627
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy