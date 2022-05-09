ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, TX

Meet the world's tallest living dog, Zeus

By Joe Hiti
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2EX4_0fXvPzFm00

He still has a ways to go before he catches Clifford, but a Great Dane named Zeus has been named the world's tallest living dog by Guinness World Records .

The two-year-old pup, owned by Brittany Davis, is from Bedford, Texas, and measures in at 3 feet, 5.18 inches, while on all fours.

For reference, that's taller than the average height of a car tire, three Subway footlong sandwiches, and a baseball bat.

Davis shared that she always wanted a Great Dane named Zeus and when her brother brought her the dog at eight weeks old, she couldn't have been happier.

The giant dog eats 12 cups of dog food a day and was given his title on March 22 after being measured and confirmed by his vet.

Despite always wanting the pup, Davis admitted that she was a little nervous at first because of his size. But that soon didn't matter as she fell in love with him.

"He's been a big dog since we got him, even for a puppy," Davis told Guinness. "He had huge paws."

Davis said that while he gets his fair share of food, Zeus also enjoys the occasional fried egg, bully sticks, and his favorite treat, ice cubes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ht5W_0fXvPzFm00
Zeus and his owner Brittany Davis. Photo credit Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaxoY_0fXvPzFm00
Zeus on a walk. Photo credit Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Great Danes are the perennial winner of the world's tallest living dog honors, and last year it was held by Freddy, who died at the age of 8.

The tallest dog ever recorded was also a Great Dane named Zeus, who measured at 3 feet, 10 inches. So if Davis' Zeus wants to break the record, he has a few more inches to go.

For Zeus, his height has made him a bit of a celebrity as Davis said he is given more than his fair share of attention and treats when he visits the Dallas Farmers Market.

Like any tall person who's constantly asked if they play basketball or hit their head on doorways, Zeus and Davis also hear similar comments frequently.

"The comment that we hear most often is 'Wow, that's a horse!,' 'Can I ride him?' or 'Does he have a saddle?'" Davis said. "The answer to all those questions is 'no.'"

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 KLAQ

Worlds Largest Living Dog is a Great Dane and Lives Here in Texas

Texas is home to another Guinness World Record and it belongs to a Great Dane here in Texas. Zeus is so tall that he uses the kitchen sink as his 'water bowl.' Zeus stands at 3 feet and 5.18 inches tall. The biggest problem is keeping Zeus away from the food left on the counters in the kitchen. I mean, he is that book! The biggest dog ever was also a Great Dane that was 44 inches and died back in 2014 at the age of 5!
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Bedford, TX
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Great Dane#Subway
CBS Miami

New Study Reveals Dog Life Expectancy By Breed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered how long your dog might live, there’s a new study from Britain’s Royal Veterinary College which looks at their life expectancy. Vets found the average life expectancy in general is 11.2 years, but it varies dramatically between breeds. The study found Jack Russell Terriers live the longest, with an average life expectancy of 12.7 years. Border Collies were next on the list with 12.1 years followed by Springer Spaniels with 11.9 years. French Bulldog puppies/ (Photo credit EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images) French bulldogs were at the bottom of the list.  On average, they live just four and...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dogstodays.com

The Top 5 Most Calming Dog Breeds

Dogs are the most popular pets in America, and it’s not hard to see why. With their fluffy fur, wagging tails and playful personalities, dogs make for great companions. But what makes one breed of dog better than another? Is there such thing as a perfect family pet? The answer is yes! Here are five breeds that make good pets:
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Smartest Dog Breeds in America

Dogs are America’s most popular pets, and almost 50 million households have one or more. They are great companions and can be playmates, hard workers, herders, and guardians. But some kinds of dogs, frankly, are smarter than others — and, to put it bluntly, who wants a dumb dog?  Smart dogs definitely have practical advantages: […]
PETS
lovemeow.com

Kitten with Big Paws Decides to Cling to Woman Who Gave Him a Home, and Follow Her Cats Around

A kitten with big paws decided to cling to the woman who gave him a home, and follow her cats around the house. Last month, Tara (@mickeythemanxkitty) was picking up some patio stones when a man told her about his neighbor whose cats needed new homes. "His neighbor had kittens that she was trying to get rid of, as they were moving and could only take one cat," Tara shared with Love Meow.
PETS
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy