ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Summer Walker, 21 Savage, and what we saw at the Broccoli City Festival

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SKaH_0fXvPO2F00

After a two-year postponement, Broccoli City Festival took over RFK Stadium in D.C. for its 10-year anniversary! Hosted by Rodney Rikai, Gia Peppers , and Little Bacon Bear , the Hip Hop/R&B festival went down Mother’s Day weekend (May 7-8).

Listen to Festival Favorites now on Audacy

This year’s lineup included 21 Savage , Ari Lennox , Lil Durk , Wale , Rico Nasty , Jeezy , Larry June , Joyce Wrice , Summer Walker , Gunna , Don Toliver , Tems , Masego , Babyface Ray , Alex Vaughn , Joony , and more. Despite the inclement weather on day one, festival attendees showed out for their favorite artists.

R&B newcomer Joyce Wrice opened up the festival on Saturday, and award-winning songstress Summer Walker closed out the event on Sunday. Overall, there were quite a few memorable moments at BC Fest 2022, from Rico Nasty’s impromptu birthday celebration to Wizkid’s epic Afrobeats set.

Check out our highlights from the two-day music festival!

Rico Nasty celebrated her birthday on stage

Wale and friends paid homage to D.C. with local music

Lil Durk brought out a surprise guest

Tems soulfully serenaded the crowd

Wiz Kid was the ultimate special guest

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Rico Nasty
Person
Wale
Person
Larry June
Person
Summer Walker
Person
Gunna
Person
Wizkid
Person
Don Toliver
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Inclement Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy