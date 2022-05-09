Summer Walker, 21 Savage, and what we saw at the Broccoli City Festival

After a two-year postponement, Broccoli City Festival took over RFK Stadium in D.C. for its 10-year anniversary! Hosted by Rodney Rikai, Gia Peppers , and Little Bacon Bear , the Hip Hop/R&B festival went down Mother’s Day weekend (May 7-8).

This year’s lineup included 21 Savage , Ari Lennox , Lil Durk , Wale , Rico Nasty , Jeezy , Larry June , Joyce Wrice , Summer Walker , Gunna , Don Toliver , Tems , Masego , Babyface Ray , Alex Vaughn , Joony , and more. Despite the inclement weather on day one, festival attendees showed out for their favorite artists.

R&B newcomer Joyce Wrice opened up the festival on Saturday, and award-winning songstress Summer Walker closed out the event on Sunday. Overall, there were quite a few memorable moments at BC Fest 2022, from Rico Nasty’s impromptu birthday celebration to Wizkid’s epic Afrobeats set.

Check out our highlights from the two-day music festival!

Rico Nasty celebrated her birthday on stage

Wale and friends paid homage to D.C. with local music

Lil Durk brought out a surprise guest

Tems soulfully serenaded the crowd

Wiz Kid was the ultimate special guest

