Richard Sherman reportedly in 'deep talks' with Amazon for key role in NFL programming

Richard Sherman could soon be transitioning to a media career.

The All-Pro cornerback is reportedly in deep talks for a key role with Amazon in its NFL programming this upcoming season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sherman, 34, plans to stay in shape in case an NFL team does call him but, for now, he is preparing for his broadcasting future, Rapoport noted.

Amazon has the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football this season, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming giant has already made a big splash by inking Al Michaels to do play-by-play while Kirk Herbstreit will be the color commentator for the games. It is still looking for talent to fill studio roles for pre- and post-game coverage.

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback and Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but played in just five games as he dealt with a calf injury that landed him on the injured reserve.

