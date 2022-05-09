ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How To Care For A Crested Cactus

By Emily Hopkins
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A popular houseplant, the crested cactus is actually a succulent, but what it lacks in accurate naming it more than makes up for with its unique...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Soil#Crests#Cresting#Clay Soil#Cactus
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
House Digest

Plants That Keep Away Deer

There is a natural approach that can discourage deer from munching on your garden: Strategically-placed plants are capable of repelling even the greediest deer.
ANIMALS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy