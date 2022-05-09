Ready for a party? Check out South Kansas City’s new events center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s time to round up your furry friends and put their rally caps on. Bark At The Park is BACK at Kauffman Stadium!. This season’s first of three Bark At The Park events is at The K next Tuesday, May 17. Fans who join for all three Royals games will receive their own doggie bag that includes a dog bowl, plush toy and lick pad. That package is $130 and includes one dog ticket and one human ticket for each game. Single-game packages are $45 and include one dog ticket and one human ticket.

