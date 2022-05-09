Virginia M. “Ginny” Barr

Funeral services for Carol Anne Wunder, 78, of Zionsville, will be Friday, May 13, at 11 a.m. ET at the Zionsville United Methodist Church, with visitation there from 10 a.m. ET until the time of services. The Celebration of Life will follow at Stone Creek Dining Company in Zionsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home. Arrangements are being handled by Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville.

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO