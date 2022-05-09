ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Virginia M. “Ginny” Barr

By Anita Goodan
wkvi.com
 3 days ago

Funeral services for Virginia M. “Ginny” Barr, 91, of Winamac, will be Friday,...

wkvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkvi.com

Paul Michael Dreesen

Funeral services for Paul Michael Dreesen, 84, of North Judson, will be held at a later date at the North Judson American Legion Post #92. Memorial contributions may be made the North Judson American Legion Post #92 by check. The Braman and Son Memorial Chapel in Knox is in charge of arrangements.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

Richard “Dick” T. Brettin SR.

Richard “Dick” T. Brettin SR., age 87 of Knox, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Richard was born on August 16, 1934, in Bellwood, Illinois to Edward and Nora McBride Brettin. In 1959, he married the love of his life Betty Plante. Richard is survived by his son...
KNOX, IN
wkvi.com

Sydney “Bob” Awald

Funeral services for Sydney “Bob” Awald, 96, of Walkerton, will be Tuesday, May 17, at 11 a.m. CT at the Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel. Visitation is Monday, May 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon-Davis Scholarship Fund.
WALKERTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bethel Bible Church
wkvi.com

Carol Anne Wunder

Funeral services for Carol Anne Wunder, 78, of Zionsville, will be Friday, May 13, at 11 a.m. ET at the Zionsville United Methodist Church, with visitation there from 10 a.m. ET until the time of services. The Celebration of Life will follow at Stone Creek Dining Company in Zionsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home. Arrangements are being handled by Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
wkvi.com

Mobile Food Pantry to Make Stops in Starke County, Pulaski County

A few opportunities are available this month to take advantage of mobile food pantries in the area. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Pantry will be at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Judson today (Wednesday, May 11) from 10 a.m. to noon CT while supplies last. This distribution is expected to serve 150 households.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Main Street Project in Winamac Complete

Last year’s Community Crossings Matching Grant project in Winamac is complete. Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers said the Town Council members agreed Monday night to put up 15 mph signs in that area for safety. Milestone Contractors North completed the work on Main Street down to the Winamac Town...
WINAMAC, IN
wkvi.com

Knox City Council to Meet Tonight

The Knox City Council members will meet tonight where they will review a water rate ordinance for approval. The council members will also look at an ordinance that replaces another that deals with non-confirming building, uses, and lots it its entirety. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok will have an update and...
KNOX, IN
wkvi.com

Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight

The Culver Town Council members plan to consider an ordinance tonight that would rezone 415 Lake Shore Drive from C-2 (Commercial) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD). The change comes with a unanimous recommendation from the Culver Plan Commission following a public hearing on the matter in April. The developer...
CULVER, IN
wkvi.com

Culver Community School Board Approves Purchases to Café

The Culver Community School Board members approved several bids to purchase café equipment. A new steamer was purchased in the amount of $20,721.85 from C&T Designs. The purchase is being paid for partially from a grant from the Marshall County Community Foundation and from Cafeteria funds. The purchase of...
CULVER, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Park Board to Meet Tonight

The Starke County Park Board will meet tonight where they will discuss a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant. They will also talk about the Bass Lake pier section proposal, and quotes for a mower. Park Superintendent Camryn Kopka will present an update and the board will decide how to collect an outstanding vendor payment.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Knox Community School Board Makes Adjustments to 2022-2023 School Calendar

The Knox Community School Board made some slight adjustments to the 2022-2023 school calendar last week. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart said the update had to do with legislature changes in the allowance of eLearning days . “They’re limiting school districts across the state to three eLearning days,” explained Dr. Reichhart....
KNOX, IN
wkvi.com

Culver Youth League Receives $10,000 for Baseball Diamond Improvements

Culver Community School Superintendent Karen Shuman informed the school board members last week that the Culver Redevelopment Commission approved money to help the Youth League with improvements to the baseball diamond. She said the CRC gave $10,000 for mostly lighting and fencing and leveling the grounds. The Youth League is...
CULVER, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy