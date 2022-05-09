Virginia M. “Ginny” Barr

Funeral services for Paul Michael Dreesen, 84, of North Judson, will be held at a later date at the North Judson American Legion Post #92. Memorial contributions may be made the North Judson American Legion Post #92 by check. The Braman and Son Memorial Chapel in Knox is in charge of arrangements.
Richard “Dick” T. Brettin SR., age 87 of Knox, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Richard was born on August 16, 1934, in Bellwood, Illinois to Edward and Nora McBride Brettin. In 1959, he married the love of his life Betty Plante. Richard is survived by his son...
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will be in Pulaski County Wednesday, May 25, at 2 p.m. ET to help the county celebrate its Broadband Ready Community Designation and Winamac’s Smart Rural Designation. The event will be held at One Eyed Jack’s Celebration Station at 101 E. Main Street in Winamac....
Funeral services for Sydney “Bob” Awald, 96, of Walkerton, will be Tuesday, May 17, at 11 a.m. CT at the Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel. Visitation is Monday, May 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon-Davis Scholarship Fund.
Funeral services for Carol Anne Wunder, 78, of Zionsville, will be Friday, May 13, at 11 a.m. ET at the Zionsville United Methodist Church, with visitation there from 10 a.m. ET until the time of services. The Celebration of Life will follow at Stone Creek Dining Company in Zionsville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home. Arrangements are being handled by Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville.
Knox Community School Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart said things are taking shape at the new Vocational Wing on the campus of the Knox High School. He gave an update last week on the construction progress. “The outside walls are up and they’re working on the interior walls,” explained Dr. Reichhart....
A few opportunities are available this month to take advantage of mobile food pantries in the area. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Pantry will be at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Judson today (Wednesday, May 11) from 10 a.m. to noon CT while supplies last. This distribution is expected to serve 150 households.
Last year’s Community Crossings Matching Grant project in Winamac is complete. Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers said the Town Council members agreed Monday night to put up 15 mph signs in that area for safety. Milestone Contractors North completed the work on Main Street down to the Winamac Town...
Fundraisers will soon be underway for a new K9 for the Knox City Police Department. City Police Chief Harold Smith asked the Board of Works members for permission to start the process. “We’re wanting to add another K9 for the Department for our night shift,” explained Smith. “Sergeant [Chad] Dulin...
The Eastern Pulaski School Board members considered an increase in bus driver pay when they met Monday night. Superintendent Dara Chezem said an increase will occur next school year. “We recommended that next year we will be increasing our bus driver route to $100 per route,” said Chezem. Chezem...
The Knox City Council members will meet tonight where they will review a water rate ordinance for approval. The council members will also look at an ordinance that replaces another that deals with non-confirming building, uses, and lots it its entirety. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok will have an update and...
The Culver Town Council members plan to consider an ordinance tonight that would rezone 415 Lake Shore Drive from C-2 (Commercial) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD). The change comes with a unanimous recommendation from the Culver Plan Commission following a public hearing on the matter in April. The developer...
The Pulaski County Election Board members counted provisional ballots in a public meeting Monday afternoon. Clerk JoLynn Behny said three ballots were reviewed and counted, but the results will not have any affect on the outcome of any races in the May Primary Election. The Election Board will meet again...
The Culver Community School Board members approved several bids to purchase café equipment. A new steamer was purchased in the amount of $20,721.85 from C&T Designs. The purchase is being paid for partially from a grant from the Marshall County Community Foundation and from Cafeteria funds. The purchase of...
The Starke County Park Board will meet tonight where they will discuss a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant. They will also talk about the Bass Lake pier section proposal, and quotes for a mower. Park Superintendent Camryn Kopka will present an update and the board will decide how to collect an outstanding vendor payment.
The Knox Community School Board made some slight adjustments to the 2022-2023 school calendar last week. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart said the update had to do with legislature changes in the allowance of eLearning days . “They’re limiting school districts across the state to three eLearning days,” explained Dr. Reichhart....
Culver Community School Superintendent Karen Shuman informed the school board members last week that the Culver Redevelopment Commission approved money to help the Youth League with improvements to the baseball diamond. She said the CRC gave $10,000 for mostly lighting and fencing and leveling the grounds. The Youth League is...
