Sheriff's office recovers body of swimmer who went missing at Devil's Cove

41-year-old Christopher Lee Commiato and 43-year-old Crystal Marie Commiato Martinez dead in a crash (Seguin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 41-year-old Christopher Lee Commiato, of Round Rock, and 43-year-old Crystal Marie Commiato Martinez, of Austin, as the victims who lost their lives following a two-vehicle collision that also injured four people on a Guadalupe County road over the weekend. Officers actively responded to the area of State Highway 123 south of Elm Creek Road, near the 500 mile marker just north of Seguin at about 8:25 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 after getting reports of a car crash [...]

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO