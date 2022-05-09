ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Sheriff's office recovers body of swimmer who went missing at Devil's Cove

By CBS Austin
Cover picture for the articleThe Travis County Sheriff's Office says their dive team has recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing Saturday evening at Lake Travis' Devil's Cove. The sheriff's office says at around...

