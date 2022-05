The Celtics turned it on in the 4th quarter on the back of Al Horford to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115 to 108 last night. Horford scored a playoff career-high 30 points dropping in 16 in the last quarter. Also, big buckets from Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart helped the Celtics outscore the Bucks 43 to 28 in the last frame to recapture home-court advantage as the Celtics will be back home on Wednesday for game 5. Game 6 will be in Milwaukee on Friday and game 7 if needed is scheduled for Sunday back at T.D. Garden.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO