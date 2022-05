(Harrison County, Iowa) -- The Iowa State Patrol says a high-speed chase Tuesday in Harrison county ended with a car on fire and a suspect in custody. The ISP says troopers tried to pull over a driver clocked at speeding over 20 miles above the posted speed limit, but the driver refused to stop and led troopers on a chase. At one point, the driver sped through a construction zone at 107 miles per hour, according to the ISP. Troopers used stop sticks to deflate the speeding car's tires, but the driver continued on until one of the deflated tires caught fire. The State Patrol says the driver pulled over to the side of the road, where troopers helped him out of the car and took him into custody. No one was hurt.

HARRISON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO