Driving west along Hwy. 71 in western Travis County, acres of land for sale or lease still sit undeveloped. A few smaller businesses can be seen, but once past the Hill Country Galleria, there are few stopping points. Within the next few years, however, the landscape of Hwy. 71 will almost certainly be changed with several new developments under construction or in the pipeline along Hwy. 71 near RM 620 that will bring more businesses and residents to the area.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO