Previewing the Republican Party of Minnesota's State Convention

By Dan Edwards, Blois Olson
 3 days ago

Minnesota Republicans are converging on Rochester this weekend for the Minnesota Republican Party Convention this weekend where their gubernatorial candidate could be endorsed. What are some of the other hot topics that will be discussed? Blois Olson spoke with former deputy chief of the Minnesota Republican Michael Brodkorb on " The Sunday Take " to preview the weekend.

Electronic vs. Paper Ballots?

Election integrity has been a huge issue for Republicans in recent years. How will the Minnesota Republicans vote this year? Chair David Hann, in a letter to delegates obtained by The Morning Take , says that a safe and secure election is what matters the most.

“Putting together a safe and secure convention that provides a memorable experience to delegates, alternates, campaigns and guests is a top priority, and a key piece of this is ensuring we have a slate of Republican candidates endorsed for our ticket. By prioritizing the business of securing endorsements for candidates for our statewide constitutional offices, we will better ensure a unified ticket of Republicans ready to work hard to beat the Democrats in November…As part of these efforts, our convention planning includes the use of a safe, secure and accurate electronic voting system. With 14 statewide campaigns coming into the convention seeking endorsement by more than 2,200 elected delegates – and a limited within which to conduct convention business, this is a necessary step to make sure we give every opportunity to our attendees to have their voice heard in selecting our candidates…We have heard many concerns and suggestions about voting. There have been some voices seeking to undermine this goal by attacking the integrity of using a safe, secure and effective electronic voting system. Many of these voices are doing so out of an attempt to keep the convention deadlocked, unable to give our delegates the opportunity to have their voices heard in endorsing candidates…Our electronic voting system will be provided by a nationally recognized provider of electronic voting technology, Padgett Communications."

While Hahn indicates that electronic ballots will be used, Brodkorb thinks that there is room for debate in which method is used.

"I think there's going to be a substrative debate next week in Rochester about which process the party will use, electronic versus paper. I don't have any stake in either side, but based on the field of delegates, it could be a spirited debate. It could end up being paper ballots.

Who will get the endorsement?

While there a myriad of names running for the Republican nominee for Governor like Jensen, Gazelka, Qualls, Shaw, Stanek. An endorsement may or may not come during the convention, says Brodkorb. Who does he think is leading the way for the party?

"I think Jensen is in a strong position. I think Qualls is in a strong position. Those are kind of one and two right now. That leaves a number of candidates, Paul Gazelka is in the running, Neil Shah and also Mike Murphy. Also in the mix and someone I think will be there in some form is Rich Stanek. I fundamentally believe that the endorsement will come down to Jensen, Qualls and another third candidate. I think you're going to see on that first or second ballot Qualls or Jensen in one or two."

The Republican Party of Minnesota's State Convention begins Thursday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester and runs through Saturday night at 6pm.

