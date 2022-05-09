ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Hinch: 'We're frustrated' after 12th loss in last 14 games

By Tom Ruminski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is trying to stay optimistic despite a wretched start to the season made worse by a four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros over the weekend. "If you are talking about this game, we got one hit and a couple of walks,"...

The Spun

Justin Verlander Loses No-Hitter In 8th Inning: Fans React

Justin Verlander was on the verge of his fourth career no-hitter on Tuesday night. The Houston Astros ace made it into the eighth inning of tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Twins without allowing a single hit. Third baseman Gio Urshela broke the streak with a line-drive single one out into the eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

The Los Angeles Angels are in the middle of their best season in years, and the strong start was punctuated with a great pitching effort by Reid Detmers on Tuesday night. Detmers threw a no-hitter in the Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The southpaw walked just one batter and struck out two as he made history.
ANAHEIM, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: “Don’t be surprised” if St. Louis pursues Xander Bogaerts

A recent report says “don’t be surprised” if the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a trade for Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The most widely discussed topic surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals is how long the team can stick with struggling shortstop Paul DeJong. Entering Tuesday, he’s hitting a mere .130/.209/.208 with a .417 OPS, which is somehow even worse than the .197/.284/.390 with .674 OPS that he posted last season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Barry Trotz has fallen right into the Detroit Red Wings laps as their ideal next head coach

The Detroit Red Wings now have an easy No. 1 candidate to be their next coach, as Barry Trotz is available. In true NHL fashion, after missing the playoffs for the first time in four seasons behind the bench amid injuries and COVID-19 absences, Barry Trotz was fired as New York Islanders head coach on Monday morning. It’s worth mentioning Trotz led the Islanders to the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons. He had one year left on his contract.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Nolan Gorman forcing Cardinals’ hand with scorching minor league start

The St. Louis Cardinals farm system is shining brightly this spring. Nolan Gorman, however, may be shining too bright for the Cardinals’ current plans. The St. Louis Cardinals‘ No. 2 prospect has been showing off this spring, so much so that the Cardinals’ may be forced to bring Nolan Gorman up to help with an offense struggling to gain some consistency.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Austin Meadows
Tucker Barnhart
Casey Mize
Andrew Chafin
FanSided

Blue Jays: Umpire sounded genuinely thrilled to eject Charlie Montoyo

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was ejected on Tuesday night in a road contest against the Yankees. Home plate umpire Lance Barrett did not stutter. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Barrett and the umpires met to discuss what to do in regards to then-pitcher Yimi Garcia, who hit Josh Donaldson with a pitch.
MLB
FOX Sports

Nationals bring home losing streak into matchup against the Mets

LINE: Mets -181, Nationals +155; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets looking to end their nine-game home losing streak. Washington is 10-21 overall and 3-12 at home. The Nationals have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252. New York...
MLB
theScore

Former Pistons, Bucks Hall of Famer Lanier dies at 73

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Bob Lanier died Tuesday at age 73 following a short illness, the NBA confirmed. Choosing to play collegiately at St. Bonaventure due to the school's proximity to his hometown of Buffalo, the 6-foot-11 center was the crown jewel of a program that advanced to a national semifinal game in 1970.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Late Game Woes Continue Following Blown Call

The Red Sox dropped their series finale Wednesday, falling to the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves 5-3. The end result did not come without controversy, as Boston manager Alex Cora and his catcher Kevin Plawecki were both tossed from the game for arguing ball and strikes following a blown call by home plate umpire Adam Beck. A fourth ball that would have given Boston a 4-3 lead, was instead called strike three, leaving the Red Sox’s three base runners stranded.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Girardi ejected in Phillies' loss to Mariners after blown call

The Phillies fell behind in the first inning Tuesday in Seattle and Joe Girardi's night didn't last much longer. The Phils' manager was ejected in the second arguing a call at first base in a 5-4 loss to the Mariners that featured four Phillies errors. The play that led to...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

MLB Wednesday best bets: Can Ohtani continue magic on mound?

You can't win 'em all, but we'd certainly like to win more than we did Tuesday when we struck out on all three of our MLB bets. Here are our top plays for Wednesday:. Editor's note: This game has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. We thought Monday's heartbreaking...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
theScore

Blue Jays livid after Garcia ejected for hitting Yanks' Donaldson in tie game

The Toronto Blue Jays were left fuming after reliever Yimi Garcia was ejected for hitting New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game at Yankee Stadium. After allowing a game-tying three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton, Garcia got one strike on Donaldson before hitting him...
MLB
theScore

Rats! With critter in grass, NL East-best Mets beat Nats 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no question this rat was for real. So, too, are these New York Mets. A critter scurried through the outfield grass just before James McCann's sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead score during a three-run sixth inning Tuesday night, Jeff McNeil contributed two RBIs and a key throw to the plate, and Carlos Carrasco nearly pitched into the eighth again, helping the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

NBA Wednesday best bets: Can Grizzlies generate offense without Morant?

We split our NBA picks against the spread Tuesday, with both No. 1 seeds cruising to blowout victories in Game 5. Here are our best bets for Wednesday's action:. The Bucks fired the opening salvo in this series with a resounding Game 1 win, but the Celtics have roared back with two victories and a controversial two-point loss that came down to the final second. In those three contests, they finally looked like the team that dominated over the season's final three months.
BOSTON, MA

